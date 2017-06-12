Report: Smart Contracts in Financial Services: Getting from Hype to Reality. @CapgeminiConsul.
Smart Contracts in Financial Services: Getting from Hype to Reality #Infographic @CapgeminiConsul. en el que traíamos la infografía, hioy aportamos el informe de Capgemini en el que esta se ha basado. Y que como nos explican:
Executive Summary
The potential of smart contracts – programmable contracts that automatically execute when pre-deﬁ ned conditions are met – is the subject of much debate and discussion in the ﬁ nancial services industry.
Smart contracts, enabled by blockchain or distributed ledgers, have been held up as a cure for many of the problems associated with traditional ﬁ nancial contracts, which are simply not geared up for the digital age. Reliance on physical documents leads to delays, inefﬁ ciencies and increases exposure to errors and fraud. Financial intermediaries, while providing interoperability for the ﬁ nance system and reducing risk, create overhead costs for and increase compliance requirements.
In this report, we aim to cut through the speculation and hype around the potential of smart contracts. We have conducted detailed discussions with ﬁ nancial services industry professionals, prominent smart contract startups, and academics (see Research Methodology at the end of this paper). Our study conﬁ rms that smart contract adoption will lead to reduced risks, lower administration and service costs, and more efﬁ cient business processes across all major segments of the ﬁ nancial services industry. These beneﬁ ts will accrue from technology, process redesign as well as from fundamental changes in operating models, as they require a group of ﬁ rms to share a common view of the contract between trading parties. Consumers will beneﬁ t from more competitive products, such as mortgage loans and insurance policies, along with simpler processes that are free of many of the hassles of today’s customer experience.
(leer más...)
Fuente: [slideshare vía Capgemini ]
In this report, we aim to cut through the speculation and hype around the potential of smart contracts. to understand how:
- Investment banking: In trading and settlement of syndicated loans, corporate clients could benefit from shorter settlement cycles. Rather than the current 20 days or more, smart contracts could bring this down to 6 to 10 days. This could lead to an additional 5% to 6% growth in demand in the future, leading to additional income of between US$2 billion and $7 billion annually. Investment banks in the US and Europe would also see lower operational costs.
- Retail banking: The mortgage loan industry will benefi t signifi cantly by adopting smart contracts. Consumers could potentially expect savings of US$480 to US$960 per loan and banks would be able to cut costs in the range of US$3 billion to $11 billion annually by lowering processing costs in the origination process in the US and European markets.
- Insurance: Usage of smart contracts in the personal motor insurance industry alone could result in US$21 billion annual cost savings globally through automation and reduced processing overheads in claims handling. Consumers could also expect lower premiums as insurers potentially pass on a portion of their annual savings to them.
Executive Summary
The potential of smart contracts – programmable contracts that automatically execute when pre-deﬁ ned conditions are met – is the subject of much debate and discussion in the ﬁ nancial services industry.
Smart contracts, enabled by blockchain or distributed ledgers, have been held up as a cure for many of the problems associated with traditional ﬁ nancial contracts, which are simply not geared up for the digital age. Reliance on physical documents leads to delays, inefﬁ ciencies and increases exposure to errors and fraud. Financial intermediaries, while providing interoperability for the ﬁ nance system and reducing risk, create overhead costs for and increase compliance requirements.
In this report, we aim to cut through the speculation and hype around the potential of smart contracts. We have conducted detailed discussions with ﬁ nancial services industry professionals, prominent smart contract startups, and academics (see Research Methodology at the end of this paper). Our study conﬁ rms that smart contract adoption will lead to reduced risks, lower administration and service costs, and more efﬁ cient business processes across all major segments of the ﬁ nancial services industry. These beneﬁ ts will accrue from technology, process redesign as well as from fundamental changes in operating models, as they require a group of ﬁ rms to share a common view of the contract between trading parties. Consumers will beneﬁ t from more competitive products, such as mortgage loans and insurance policies, along with simpler processes that are free of many of the hassles of today’s customer experience.
(leer más...)
Fuente: [slideshare vía Capgemini ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario