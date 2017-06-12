Report: Smart Contracts in Financial Services: Getting from Hype to Reality. @CapgeminiConsul.

In this report, we aim to cut through the speculation and hype around the potential of smart contracts. to understand how:

Investment banking: In trading and settlement of syndicated loans, corporate clients could benefit from shorter settlement cycles. Rather than the current 20 days or more, smart contracts could bring this down to 6 to 10 days. This could lead to an additional 5% to 6% growth in demand in the future, leading to additional income of between US$2 billion and $7 billion annually. Investment banks in the US and Europe would also see lower operational costs.

Retail banking: The mortgage loan industry will benefi t signifi cantly by adopting smart contracts. Consumers could potentially expect savings of US$480 to US$960 per loan and banks would be able to cut costs in the range of US$3 billion to $11 billion annually by lowering processing costs in the origination process in the US and European markets.

Insurance: Usage of smart contracts in the personal motor insurance industry alone could result in US$21 billion annual cost savings globally through automation and reduced processing overheads in claims handling. Consumers could also expect lower premiums as insurers potentially pass on a portion of their annual savings to them.