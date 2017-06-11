Smart Contracts in Financial Services: Getting from Hype to Reality #Infographic @CapgeminiConsul

The potential of smart contracts – programmable contracts that automatically execute when pre-defined conditions are met – is the subject of much debate and discussion in the financial services industry. Smart contracts, enabled by blockchain or distributed ledgers, have been held up as a cure for many of the problems associated with traditional fi nancial contracts, which are simply not geared up for the digital age. Reliance on physical documents leads to delays, inefficiencies and increases exposure to errors and fraud. Financial intermediaries, while providing interoperability for the finance system and reducing risk, create overhead costs for and increase compliance requirements.

In this report, we aim to cut through the speculation and hype around the potential of smart contracts.