sábado, 17 de junio de 2017

RE-WORK . FOURTH GLOBAL MACHINE INTELLIGENCE SUMMIT 28 - 29 JUNE 2017 @teamrework Amsterdam


Hoy traemos a este espacio al FOURTH GLOBAL  MACHINE INTELLIGENCE SUMMIT , que tedrá lugar el 28 - 29 JUNE 2017 en Amsterdam
Amsterdam
The Postillion Convention Centre Amsterdam is very conveniently located between the city and the arterial roads and 20 minutes from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
View a map of nearby hotels here.

TOPICS WE COVER

  • Machine Learning
    MACHINE LEARNING
  • Drones
    DRONES
  • Natural Language Processing
    NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING
  • A I
    A I
  • Speech Recognition
    SPEECH RECOGNITION
  • Industrial Automation
    INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
  • Pattern Recognition
    PATTERN RECOGNITION
  • Robotics
    ROBOTICS

Where machine learning meets artificial intelligence. 

The rise of intelligent machines to make sense of data.

 The Machine Intelligence Summit: where machine learning meets artificial intelligence. The rise of intelligent machines to make sense of data in the real world. Learn from the industry experts in speech & image recognition, natural language processing and computer vision. Explore how AI will impact transport, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more.

Speakers
Confirmed speakers listed below. The full speaker line up will be announced shortly. View the previous Machine Intelligence Summit here.


garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 9:13:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google