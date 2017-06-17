RE-WORK . FOURTH GLOBAL MACHINE INTELLIGENCE SUMMIT 28 - 29 JUNE 2017 @teamrework Amsterdam
Hoy traemos a este espacio al FOURTH GLOBAL MACHINE INTELLIGENCE SUMMIT , que tedrá lugar el 28 - 29 JUNE 2017 en Amsterdam
- Postillion Convention Centre Amsterdam
- Paul van Vlissingenstraat 8
- 1096 BK
- Amsterdam
The Postillion Convention Centre Amsterdam is very conveniently located between the city and the arterial roads and 20 minutes from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
View a map of nearby hotels here.
TOPICS WE COVER
- MACHINE LEARNING
- DRONES
- NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING
- A I
- SPEECH RECOGNITION
- INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
- PATTERN RECOGNITION
- ROBOTICS
Where machine learning meets artificial intelligence.
The rise of intelligent machines to make sense of data.
The Machine Intelligence Summit: where machine learning meets artificial intelligence. The rise of intelligent machines to make sense of data in the real world. Learn from the industry experts in speech & image recognition, natural language processing and computer vision. Explore how AI will impact transport, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more.
Speakers
Confirmed speakers listed below. The full speaker line up will be announced shortly. View the previous Machine Intelligence Summit here.
- ALEKSANDR CHUKLINSoftware EngineerGoogle Research Europe
- DOR KEDEMData ScientistING Nederland
- ROLAND VOLLGRAFResearch LeadZalando Research
- ADAM GRZYWACZEWSKIDeep Learning Solution ArchitectNVIDIA
- PANAGIOTIS-ALEXANDROS BOKARISAugmented Reality EngineerL'Oréal
- NEAL LATHIASenior Data ScientistSkyscanner
- PAVLOS MITSOULIS-NTOMPOSSenior Data ScientistLyst
- CHRISTOPHER BONNETTSenior Machine Learning Researcheralpha-i
- COLIN WILLIAMSHonorary FellowUniversity of Warwick
- TIJMEN BLANKEVOORTCo-founder & CTOScyfer
- APPU SHAJIHead, Research & DevelopmentEyeEm
- SVEN BEHNKEHead of Autonomous Intelligent Systems GroupUniversity of Bonn
- TANYA HARRISCEOHarrman Cyber
- INGO WALDMANNSenior Research ScientistUCL
- JULIUS RÜSSMANNAnalystEarlybird Venture Capital
- IAN BRYANTStandards Development AdvisorTrustworthy Software Foundation
- DANIEL GEBLERCTOPicnic
- BEN SCOTT-ROBINSONFounderThe Small Robot Comanpy
- DAMIAN BORTHDirector Deep Learning Competence CenterDFKI
- CARLOS EDUARDO ESPINALPartnerSeedcamp
- PETER TEGELAARChief Data ScientistCatawiki
- MIHAI ROTARUHead of Research and DevelopmentTextkernel
- MATTHEW BRADLEYInvestorForward Partners
- LAITH ALKURDISenior Machine Learning EngineerFreeletics
- VAHID MOOSAVIPostdoctoral ResearcherETH Zurich
- MARCUS LIWICKIProfessorUniversity of Kaiserslautern
- THEO GEVERSProfessor of Computer VisionUniversity of Amsterdam
- MORE SPEAKERS COMING SOON
SUGGEST A STARTUP
