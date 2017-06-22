Outcomes of Openness: Empirical Reports on the Implementation of OER. IRRODL Vol 18, No 4 (2017)
Special Issue: Outcomes of Openness: Empirical Reports on the Implementation of OER
Table of Contents
Editorial
Emprical Outcomes of Openness
John Hilton III
Research Articles
David Annand, Tilly Jensen
Tracking the Money for Open Educational Resources in South African basic Education: What We Don’t Know
Sarah Goodier
Jessie R Winitzky-Stephens, Jason Pickavance
Marcela Chiorescu
A Preliminary Exploration of the Relationships Between Student-Created OER, Sustainability, and Students Success
David Wiley, Ashley Webb, Sarah Weston, DeLaina Tonks
Khan Academy as Supplemental Instruction: A Controlled Study of a Computer-Based Mathematics Intervention
Daniel Patrick Kelly, Teomara Rutherford
The Adoption of an Open Textbook in a Large Physics Course: An Analysis of Cost, Outcomes, Use, and Perceptions
Christina Hendricks, Stefan A. Reinsberg, Georg W Rieger
Evaluating NTU’s OpenCourseWare Project with Google Analytics: User Characteristics, Course Preferences, and Usage Patterns
Feng-Ru Sheu, Meilun Shih
Eulho Jung, Christine Bauer, Allan Heaps
Lane Fischer, David Ernst, Stacie L Mason
What Impacts do OER Have on Students? Students Share Their Experiences with a Health Psychology OER at New York City College of Technology
Cailean Cooney
Gabrielle Vojtech, Judy Grissett
Investigating the Perceptions, Use, and Impact of Open Textbooks: A survey of Post-Secondary Students in British Columbia
Rajiv Sunil Jhangiani, Surita Jhangiani
How Korean Language Arts Teachers Adopt and Adapt Open Educational Resources: A Study of Teachers’ and Students’ Perspectives
SuBeom Kwak
Notes from the Field
Cultivating Textbook Alternatives From the Ground Up: One Public University’s Sustainable Model for Open and Alternative Educational Resource Proliferation
Jonathan Lashley, Rebel Cummings-Sauls, Andrew B. Bennett, Brian L. Lindshield
Kim Grewe, William Preston Davis
