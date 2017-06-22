jueves, 22 de junio de 2017

Outcomes of Openness: Empirical Reports on the Implementation of OER. IRRODL Vol 18, No 4 (2017)

Vol 18, No 4 (2017)

Vol 18, No 4 (2017)

Special Issue: Outcomes of Openness: Empirical Reports on the Implementation of OER

Table of Contents

Editorial

Emprical Outcomes of Openness
John Hilton III
Research Articles

Incentivizing the Production and Use of Open Educational Resources in Higher Education Institutions
David Annand, Tilly Jensen
Tracking the Money for Open Educational Resources in South African basic Education: What We Don’t Know
Sarah Goodier
Open Educational Resources and Student Course Outcomes: A Multilevel Analysis
Jessie R Winitzky-Stephens, Jason Pickavance
Exploring Open Educational Resources for College Algebra
Marcela Chiorescu
A Preliminary Exploration of the Relationships Between Student-Created OER, Sustainability, and Students Success
David Wiley, Ashley Webb, Sarah Weston, DeLaina Tonks
Khan Academy as Supplemental Instruction: A Controlled Study of a Computer-Based Mathematics Intervention
Daniel Patrick Kelly, Teomara Rutherford
The Adoption of an Open Textbook in a Large Physics Course: An Analysis of Cost, Outcomes, Use, and Perceptions
Christina Hendricks, Stefan A. Reinsberg, Georg W Rieger
Evaluating NTU’s OpenCourseWare Project with Google Analytics: User Characteristics, Course Preferences, and Usage Patterns
Feng-Ru Sheu, Meilun Shih
Higher Education Faculty Perceptions of Open Textbook Adoption
Eulho Jung, Christine Bauer, Allan Heaps
Rating the Quality of Open Textbooks: How Reviewer and Text Characteristics Predict Ratings
Lane Fischer, David Ernst, Stacie L Mason
What Impacts do OER Have on Students? Students Share Their Experiences with a Health Psychology OER at New York City College of Technology
Cailean Cooney
Student Perceptions of College Faculty Who Use OER
Gabrielle Vojtech, Judy Grissett
Investigating the Perceptions, Use, and Impact of Open Textbooks: A survey of Post-Secondary Students in British Columbia
Rajiv Sunil Jhangiani, Surita Jhangiani
How Korean Language Arts Teachers Adopt and Adapt Open Educational Resources: A Study of Teachers’ and Students’ Perspectives
SuBeom Kwak
Notes from the Field

Cultivating Textbook Alternatives From the Ground Up: One Public University’s Sustainable Model for Open and Alternative Educational Resource Proliferation
Jonathan Lashley, Rebel Cummings-Sauls, Andrew B. Bennett, Brian L. Lindshield
The Impact of Enrollment in an OER Course on Student Learning Outcomes
Kim Grewe, William Preston Davis
 Fuente: [ IRRODL]

