"La fabrique des corps" Des premières prothèses à l'human augmenté. Héloise Chochois #transhumanism design
Eclipse Phase (2009).
and the study of the ramifications, promises, and potential dangers of technologies that will enable us to overcome fundamental human limitations, and the related study of the ethical matters involved in developing and using such technologies.
Nick Bostrom, in Transhumanism and Transcendence: Christian Hope in an Age of Technological … (29 September 2011), p. 11.
Hoy traemos a este espacio este comic "La fabrique des corps" Des premières prothèses à l'human augmenté de Héloise Chochois en Editions DelCourt (leer más...)
Fuente: [ calameo]
