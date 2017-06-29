Internet Trends 2017 Report Code Conference by @KPCB
Kleiner Perkins general partner Mary Meeker launched the 22nd edition of the Internet Trends Report at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on May 31, 2017. Dating back to 1995, when Mary was still an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley, the annual report compiles and analyzes data from a wide range of sources, providing insights on the state of the Internet Economy. The deck covers a broad array of topics, including global internet user trends, advertising and e-commerce, gaming, online media, digital health, and much, much more. This guide is intended to highlight some of the key topics of discussion in this year’s edition – and to help media navigate the report.
Focus Topics:
• Interactive Games: Evolving, Pervasive, Driving Innovation: Esports have become one of the world’s biggest spectator sports, Also, there’s growing use of games for education and learning, providing skills that are hard to obtain otherwise. Gaming is a leading indicator for many elements of today’s consumer/enterprise tech landscape. (Slides 80-150)
• Media: Distribution Disruption: Digital streaming businesses have changed the media game through scale and personalization. Consumers are increasingly wary of the bundle, opting for the choice, personalization and pricing of both large and emerging subscription media businesses. (Slides 151-177)
• Healthcare: At A Digital Inflection Point: Digitization of patient data, pharmaceutical testing and medical records is driving faster and more accurate insights. (Slides 288-319)
• Enterprise: Clouds on the Horizon: Widespread adoption of cloud computing is driving a revolution in enterprise applications, but also a corresponding rise in security threats. (Slides 178-192)
• China: Golden Age of Entertainment and Transportation: Increasing mobile user engagement in China is catalyzing an evolution in mobile-centric entertainment and financial technology. Also, China is the leading on-demand transportation economy globally – as bike-sharing companies rapidly emerge. (Slides 193-231)
• India: Competition Continues to Intensify…Consumers Winning: Behind China, but leapfrogging to new technology infrastructure driven by Prime Minister Modi's policies and 1.2 billion people with digital identity profiles. (Slides 232-287)(leer más...)
