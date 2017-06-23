Call for Proposals. #TECH2017 Digital Pedagogies for Building Peaceful and Sustainable Societies. India

TECH 2017: Call for Proposals has been released. Apply NOW!

June, 2017

The UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) is calling for proposals for its international conference titled ‘Transforming Education Conference for Humanity’ (TECH) in partnership with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam, India from December 16 – 18, 2017. The Conference is also supported by the Government of India – Ministry of Human Resource Development.

TECH invites submissions for proposals on the following themes that can be presented through a variety of formats (panel discussions, workshops, e-posters, learning zone and more..):

21st Century Skills: The skills needed to address the challenges of the 21st century will be very different from the skills prioritized over the past six decades. New challenges in a rapidly changing world will require new skills for success. The advancements in the digital world have played a key role in shrinking the world and connecting societies in ways never seen before in human history. The conference focuses on exploring how digital pedagogies actually improve the efficiency of learning using the vast amount of big data and information available. In addition to improving numeracy and literacy through critical thinking, new competencies to meet 21st century challenges include social emotional skills such as mindfulness, empathy and compassion. Please apply now if you have something to say in the following areas: Digital Games, pedagogies and assessments Fostering Social and Emotional Learning Multimodal digital platforms for Design Thinking and systems approach to learning Artificial Intelligence in learning Augmented and virtual reality as digital pedagogies

21st Century Schools for Inclusive, Equitable and Quality Education: Technology offers a great possibility to make learning bespoke. Every individual learns differently, some more common than others. Digital pedagogies offer the possibility of designing the future school, in which students are provided an environment where they are able to build their own lesson plans and advance at their own speed and comfort. Advances in the use of big data and multimedia to design lesson plans offer customized attention to each learner. Please apply now if you have ideas on the design of future schools along the following themes: Technology enabled innovative tools for screening, assessment and measuring outcomes Teacher training and capacity building for inclusive education through digital platforms New Technology Applications in the classroom Traditional Education vs. digital education and its Integration

21st Century Policies for the implementation and mainstreaming of digital pedagogies in educational systems: Governments around the world have invested an enormous amount of resources and efforts into ICT in education in order to reform their informal, formal, and non-formal education systems. If you have worked on the implementation and mainstreaming of digital pedagogies, do submit your proposal on any of the following themes: Best practices and models in policy development, financing and delivery Community based approaches in informal and non-formal education systems Intellectual Property Rights and digital pedagogies Regulations and management of digital resources and the Internet

Still can't find a match of your idea in any of the above topics? Go ahead and share your stories, solutions and products to transform education for humanity and challenge us!

Still can’t find a match of your idea in any of the above topics? Go ahead and share your stories, solutions and products to transform education for humanity and challenge us!