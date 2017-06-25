Call for Papers. The international conference Mooc Maker 2017. 16-17 November. antigua Guatemala

PRESENTATION

The Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are a popular phenomenon in the online learning world. Today many institutions offer MOOCs. This phenomenon has not only created a new trend in online education, it also has been adopted by a number of institutions around the world, allowing spaces for research in pedagogical, technological and organizational aspects.

This conference will focus on the exchange of popular trends and research results, as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing MOOCs; we invite researchers, technologists, and course designers from universities and industry to share their approaches and perspectives on key topics, including analytics and data mining, assessment, credentialing, pedagogy aspects, gamification, cloud services and resources, universal design, accessibility and technological frameworks/architectures.

This event will be a reference MOOCs conference for Latin America. This conference is organized by the MOOC-Maker project. An initiative co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme – European Union. The MOOC-Maker consortium is composed by nine Higher Education Institutions from Europe and Latin America.

TOPIC OF INTEREST

Technological models and frameworks to support MOOCs

Assessment (different types of assessment approaches and technologies)

MOOCs scalability and quality assurance models at the pedagogical and technical level, supported by innovative technology

Learning Analytics

Gamification and Social Learning Artefacts

Universal Design and Accessibility issues in MOOCs contents and platforms

Adaptive policies for managing different participant profiles

Pedagogical issues, tutoring roles and human interaction in MOOCs development

Security and accreditation models.

Experiences and best practices in implementing MOOCs

Instructional Design for MOOCs

Reuse and remix of MOOCs

Attrition and retention in MOOCs

SUBMISSIONS

We invite contributions in English or Spanish in the following categories:

Research and Experience papers (up to 10 pages)

Work in Progress (Research and Experience) papers (up to 6 pages).

Posters (Research and Experience) (up to 2 pages).

Description of workshops (up to 2 pages).

IMPORTANT DATES

Research and Experience papers – September 1, 2017

Work in Progress papers – September 1, 2017

Posters – September 1, 2017

Workshops proposals – September 1, 2017

Notification of acceptance – October 1, 2017

Camera-ready submission – October 15, 2017

Conference dates: Nov 16-17, 2017

Papers will be prepared according to the Springer LNCS format available in: Springer LNCS format

CONFERENCE FEES



Early Bird Rate (before October 10th) (US$160 – 140 EUR)

Register through Eventbrite: (

This ticket gives access to all sessions, workshops, meals and paper publication for authors. Regular Rate (US$200 – 180 EUR)
Early Bird Rate (before October 10th) (US$160 – 140 EUR)
Register through Eventbrite. For alternative registration through wire transfer contact moocmaker@galileo.edu

PUBLICATION

Conference Proceedings will be published online with ISBN.

A selection of the best papers presented at the MOOC-Maker conference (to be indicated by the conference scientific committee) would be invited to submit an article (extended paper) to EURODL (European Journal of Open, Distance and E-Learning), IRRODL (The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning), and J.UCS (Journal of Universal Computer Sciences). These submissions would be then subject to a standard peer-review process to be conducted by the journals in accordance to the publication procedures.

LANGUAGE

English is the official conference language. (A Special Track for papers in Spanish is available for the conference)

VENUE

Hotel-Museum Casa Santo Domingo, 3a Calle Oriente No. 28 A, La Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepequez, Guatemala ( Visit venue website

CONFERENCE CHAIRS

Rocael Hernández Rizzardini, Galileo University, Guatemala.

Antonio Moreira Teixeira, Universidad Aberta, Portugal.

RESEARCH TRACK CHAIRS

Carlos Alario-Hoyos, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain.

Christian Guetl, Graz University of Technology, Austria.

EXPERIENCE TRACK CHAIRS

Mar Pérez Sanagustín, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile.

Jorge Maldonado, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile.

WORKSHOPS CHAIR

Mariela Román, Universidad Panamericana, Guatemala.







Armando Fox Ph.D. Faculty Advisor to the UC Berkeley MOOCLab

University of California, Berkeley, United States Carlos Delgado Kloos Ph.D. Vice Chancellor for Strategy and Digital Education

University Carlos III of Madrid, Spain













x





WITH PARTICIPATION OF THE: Giovanni Dubois Head of Global Partnerships at Coursera

The panel will feature representatives from leading worldwide MOOC organizations and education institutions including:



“If you do not think about your future, you cannot have one.” John Galsworthy

