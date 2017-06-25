Call for Papers. The international conference Mooc Maker 2017. 16-17 November. antigua Guatemala
ABOUT THE CONFERENCE
The popularization of MOOCs in the world of learning has led to more and more educational institutions joining to offer MOOCs. This growth brings with it great challenges for research, pedagogical, technological and organizational aspects. MOOCs are revolutionizing online education.
This conference will focus on the exchange of major trends and research results, as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing MOOCs.; We invite researchers, technologists, and course designers from universities and industry to share their approaches and perspectives on key topics, including analytics and data mining, assessment, credentialing, pedagogy aspects, gamification, cloud services and resources, universal design, accessibility and technological frameworks/architectures. The programme of the event has tracks in Spanish and English.
This event is the reference MOOCs conference for Latin America. The Keynotes Speakers are world-class professors and researchers undoubtedly are the intellectual heart of this event. The international conference Mooc Maker 2017, has brought together an elite group, who have a long experience and commitment in the world of educational innovation and first-class scientific research.
CALL FOR PAPERS
PRESENTATION
The Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are a popular phenomenon in the online learning world. Today many institutions offer MOOCs. This phenomenon has not only created a new trend in online education, it also has been adopted by a number of institutions around the world, allowing spaces for research in pedagogical, technological and organizational aspects.
This conference will focus on the exchange of popular trends and research results, as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing MOOCs; we invite researchers, technologists, and course designers from universities and industry to share their approaches and perspectives on key topics, including analytics and data mining, assessment, credentialing, pedagogy aspects, gamification, cloud services and resources, universal design, accessibility and technological frameworks/architectures.
This event will be a reference MOOCs conference for Latin America. This conference is organized by the MOOC-Maker project. An initiative co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme – European Union. The MOOC-Maker consortium is composed by nine Higher Education Institutions from Europe and Latin America.
TOPIC OF INTEREST
- Technological models and frameworks to support MOOCs
- Assessment (different types of assessment approaches and technologies)
- MOOCs scalability and quality assurance models at the pedagogical and technical level, supported by innovative technology
- Learning Analytics
- Gamification and Social Learning Artefacts
- Universal Design and Accessibility issues in MOOCs contents and platforms
- Adaptive policies for managing different participant profiles
- Pedagogical issues, tutoring roles and human interaction in MOOCs development
- Security and accreditation models.
- Experiences and best practices in implementing MOOCs
- Instructional Design for MOOCs
- Reuse and remix of MOOCs
- Attrition and retention in MOOCs
SUBMISSIONS
We invite contributions in English or Spanish in the following categories:
- Research and Experience papers (up to 10 pages)
- Work in Progress (Research and Experience) papers (up to 6 pages).
- Posters (Research and Experience) (up to 2 pages).
- Description of workshops (up to 2 pages).
IMPORTANT DATES
- Research and Experience papers – September 1, 2017
- Work in Progress papers – September 1, 2017
- Posters – September 1, 2017
- Workshops proposals – September 1, 2017
- Notification of acceptance – October 1, 2017
- Camera-ready submission – October 15, 2017
- Conference dates: Nov 16-17, 2017
- Papers will be prepared according to the Springer LNCS format available in: Springer LNCS format
Submission: Papers will be submitted through Easychair. Submit your paper/workshop/poster
CONFERENCE FEES
Regular Rate (US$200 – 180 EUR)
Early Bird Rate (before October 10th) (US$160 – 140 EUR)
This ticket gives access to all sessions, workshops, meals and paper publication for authors.
PUBLICATION
Conference Proceedings will be published online with ISBN.
A selection of the best papers presented at the MOOC-Maker conference (to be indicated by the conference scientific committee) would be invited to submit an article (extended paper) to EURODL (European Journal of Open, Distance and E-Learning), IRRODL (The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning), and J.UCS (Journal of Universal Computer Sciences). These submissions would be then subject to a standard peer-review process to be conducted by the journals in accordance to the publication procedures.
LANGUAGE
English is the official conference language. (A Special Track for papers in Spanish is available for the conference)
VENUE
Hotel-Museum Casa Santo Domingo, 3a Calle Oriente No. 28 A, La Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepequez, Guatemala (Visit venue website)
CONFERENCE CHAIRS
Rocael Hernández Rizzardini, Galileo University, Guatemala.
Antonio Moreira Teixeira, Universidad Aberta, Portugal.
RESEARCH TRACK CHAIRS
Carlos Alario-Hoyos, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain.
Christian Guetl, Graz University of Technology, Austria.
EXPERIENCE TRACK CHAIRS
Mar Pérez Sanagustín, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile.
Jorge Maldonado, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile.
WORKSHOPS CHAIR
Mariela Román, Universidad Panamericana, Guatemala.
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
The panel will feature representatives from leading worldwide MOOC organizations and education institutions including:
Armando Fox Ph.D.
Faculty Advisor to the UC Berkeley MOOCLab
University of California, Berkeley, United States
Carlos Delgado Kloos Ph.D.
Vice Chancellor for Strategy and Digital Education
University Carlos III of Madrid, Spain
WITH PARTICIPATION OF THE:
Giovanni Dubois
Head of Global Partnerships at Coursera
