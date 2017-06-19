Rethinking #Education ...Andrew Ng: Artificial Intelligence is the New Electricity. @AndrewYNg #AI #MachineLearning
"Just as electricity transformed almost everything 100 years ago, today I actually have a hard time thinking of an industry that I don’t think AI will transform in the next several years."
Andrew Ng
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta conferencia
On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, Baidu chief scientist, Coursera co-founder, and Stanford adjunct professor Andrew Ng spoke at the Stanford MSx Future Forum. The Future Forum is a discussion series that explores the trends that are changing the future. During his talk, Professor Ng discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industry after industry.
