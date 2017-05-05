Vol 12, No 04 (2017) iJET International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gape between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
Table of Contents
Papers
Khalid Jebari, Faouzi Boussedra, Aziz Ettouhami
pp. 4-16
Marianthi Batsila, Charilaos Tsihouridis, Anastasios Tsihouridis
pp. 17-38
An Investigation into the Role of Tablet Devices in Facilitating Collaborative Learning in EFL Language Course
Haifa Albadry
pp. 39-52
Caiyun Gao, Qiutang Wu
pp. 53-61
Yassine Khlifi, Hassan A. El-Sabagh
pp. 62-89
Ahmed Y Khedr, Hazem M. Bahig
pp. 90-100
Paraskevi Theodorou, Athanasios Drigas
pp. 101-110
Nabila Khodier, Hanan Elazhary, Nayer Wanas
pp. 111-125
Daoprakai Raso, Pariyaporn Tungkunanan, Abhichat Anukulwech
pp. 126-140
Design and Implementation of a Multimedia-based Technology Solution to Assist Children with Intellectual Disability to Learn
Samir Abou El-Seoud, Jihad Alja'am, Masoud Mwinyi
pp. 141-152
Moustafa Al-Fayoumi, Sattar J Aboud
pp. 153-162
Assessing Collaborative Problem Solving Skills in Technology-Enhanced Learning Environments – The PISA Framework and Modes of Communication
Jalal Nouri, Anna Åkerfeldt, Uno Fors, Staffan Selander
pp. 163-174
Short Papers
Software Solution Improving Productivity and Quality for Big Volume Students' Group Assessment Process
Martin Misut, Maria Misutova
pp. 175-190
Teaching Experience on Faculty Members’ Perceptions about the Attributes of Open Educational Resources (OER)
Muhua Zhang, Yan Li
pp. 191-199
Hui Sun
pp. 200-207
Cooperative Learning Web Application for Water Care in Colombia – Manglar: Actor-Network Theory Software Solution
Pedro Guillermo Feijóo García, Deiby Fabian Medina Cortés, Maria Catalina Ramírez Cajiao, Edier Ernesto Espinosa Díaz
