Virtual Reality in the Classroom #Infographic #VR #AR

Virtual Reality can be used in a variety of industries, including tourism, retail, military, and education. Though it may seem that VR would naturally fit into a technology class, it may actually be a better fit in history and science classes. Implementing VR into the classroom can allow students to visit places that they would ordinarily never be able to see. For instance, having a virtual field trip back in time, or to a place on the other side of the world; this experience would allow users to feel as if they are actually there. There are many other benefits to having Virtual Reality in the classroom, such as creating new problem solving techniques and adding “play” into education, thereby further engaging kids in the classroom. VR devices range in price from $15 for a Google Cardboard to $799 for the HTC Vive, which could allow each student to have his/her own device or could allow one device per class. VR has great potential to increase learning by being introduced into schools. It allows students to push their own boundaries, express their imagination, and learn in a way which is interesting and engaging to them; which would likely help with learning and retention.
Virtual reality has been around for many years. However, it is only recently that educators have been able to start experimenting with the technology in classrooms. In particular, teachers can now use 3D drawing experiences, history lessons and game creation, etc, to add to academic experiences. Since September 2015, researchers at foundry10 have helped teachers get VR technology and studied the impacts of its introduction to students in school settings. Specifically, after a year of interviews with teachers, the Virtual Reality in the Classroom Infographic presents what VR teachers want others to know about their work with virtual reality.
5 Things VR Teachers Want You to Know
New technology allows new classroom roles.
VR experiences come at all price points.
VR is not just fore tech classrooms.
VR re-introduces play.
