The Industrial Re-Revolution #Infographic #Infografía ... La cuarta revolución industrial ?

Andamos leyendo al alimón ¿Humanos o posthumanos? Singularidad tecnológica y mejoramiento humano' en Fragmenta Editorial del que escribimos en el enlace de arriba y "La cuarta revolución industrial" de Klaus Schwab en Penguim Random HOuse...
Professor Klaus Schwab was born in Ravensburg, Germany in 1938. He is Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.
He founded the Forum in 1971, the same year in which he published Moderne Unternehmensführung im Maschinenbau (Modern Enterprise Management in Mechanical Engineering). In that book, he argued that the management of a modern enterprise must serve not only shareholders but all stakeholders (die Interessenten), to achieve long-term growth and prosperity. Schwab has championed the multistakeholder concept since the Forum’s inception, and it has become the world’s foremost platform for public and private cooperation. Under his leadership, the Forum has been a driver for reconciliation efforts in different parts of the world, acting as a catalyst of numerous collaborations and international initiatives. ...y entre lectura y lectura, hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía titulada "The industrial re-revolution" de mixer-Direct y que nos presentan así Mixer Direct .. en algunos paises llegamos a pasar la segunda? #porpreguntáNOmas:
The Industrial Re-Revolution Infographic
Since the introduction of automation, the manufacturing industry has progressed in leaps and bounds. Each year, new technologies, innovations, and processes are introduced that help make industrial manufacturing more efficient, more safe, more automatic, and more profitable. In the following infographic, we're presenting a timeline that will take you through the evolution and changes seen in industrial manufacturing over the last hundred years. We'll feature the introduction of the assembly line, the use of robotic technology, the "green initiatives" that more and more manufacturing companies have been adopting over the last 20 years, and what's in store for the future.(leer más...)
Fuente: [ mixer Direct]
