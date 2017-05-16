THE DIGITAL SOCIAL INNOVATION MANIFESTO. THE WAY TOWARDS THE INNOVATION IN THE DIGITAL SOCIETY. Workshop Rimini 23 MAY 2017



THE WAY TOWARDS THE INNOVATION IN THE DIGITAL SOCIETY



THE KEY POINTS FOR THE MANIFESTO





1. Financial support



Ensure that funding for innovation in the digital society – whether at EU, national, regional or city level – reaches the actors and areas with most potential for societal benefits:

Governance: Redefine the governance rules for public research programmes, assigning a leading role to social innovators (such as makers, start-ups, researchers, social enterprises, civil society associations and NGOs) rather than to large and established companies with powerful lobbies.

Methodology: structure funding to fit the distinct stages of innovation – from early stage design to incubation and acceleration and then through to scaling up.

Additional sources: leverage public sector procurement opening it up to the above-mentioned civil society actors and sustainability areas. Increase access to alternative sources of finance and cross-border crowdfunding.



2. Experiment



Develop EU and national funding streams to promote pilots that can explore emerging solutions and demonstrate the long-term potential of DSI on the example of the program CAPS (Collective Awareness Platforms for Sustainability and Social Innovation), for example in healthcare, democracy, making, environment, energy, or new economic models (such as the sharing economy):

Bring together existing communities of citizens with entrepreneurs, social innovators and institutions, to assess the real effectiveness of DSI solutions and align regulation, law, technology and user needs in order to eliminate barriers to innovation.

Set technological priorities of public research programmes as the most effective to cope with societal challenges: low-cost or collaboration potential may be more important than sheer performance.

Public adoption: make sure that EU and public institutions are the first ones to test and adopt DSI approaches.





3. Digital skills and multi-disciplinarity



One of the biggest barriers to making the most of DSI is the significant gap in the skills and capacity to experiment with and develop new digital social innovations. The development of easy-to-use and effective solutions requires a complex combination of expertise from disparate different technological and social domains, which is not provided by the traditional education systems.

Promote digital skills among citizens, NGOs and other community organisations, to enable them to get advantage of digital technologies – and contribute to their development into social directions.

More ICT curricula: information technologies and coding skills, as well as a broad multidisciplinary understanding of Internet governance, should be part of the core curricula both in schools and universities – which requires massive training for teachers as well.

Incentives for multi-disciplinarity: novel approaches and support are sought to fostering collaboration between the tech community, social scientists and civil society organisations (such as the presence of multiple disciplines in consortia to be funded by public programmes, such as in CAPS).









The decentralized Internet has insofar be a powerful support for democracy and participation in every part of the world. DSI solutions can effectively be harnessed for elections, consultations, deliberations, policy making. And, even in a world dominated by a few de facto Internet monopolies, DSI can inspire new decentralized models for the management of personal data, ensuring citizens’ sovereignty over their digital life and providing them with a broader choice of solutions, which is a basic need for advanced democracies (see for instance the

Accelerate democracy projects which aim at integrating digital tools into every aspect of democracy, from campaigns and proposals to policy design, spending and scrutiny – and encourage leadership from municipalities, parliaments, political parties, whether through funding, advocacy or convening.

Showcase open democracy: analyze, compare and give broader visibility (for further replicability) to the open democracy and participatory budgeting practices implemented by several European cities.

Promote citizens’ and political awareness and political attention towards these new forms of citizen engagement and to the risks (privacy, monitoring) entailed by centralized solutions.



5. Openness



Avoiding that citizens of the digital world are locked into proprietary solutions and guaranteeing access and a level playground for fair competition to actors of any size is essential for realizing the full potential of collaborative solutions. EU and national public institutions should promote laws and programmes that make data and digital platforms open as default:

Mandate Open-Source (and possibly free) software in national and EU funding streams. Encourage development and adoption of Open Hardware (hardware which people can adapt, hack and shape into tools for social change with no legal limitation).

Promote Open Data approaches (innovative ways of opening up, capturing, sharing, using, analysing and interpreting open data).

Sustain Open Knowledge (communities supported by online platforms that collectively analyse data, develop and analyse new types of knowledge or crowdfund social projects).

STEPS TOWARDS THE PREPARATION OF THE FINAL VERSION OF THE DSI MANIFESTO





The consultation will be open until the end of August 2017 (with some intermediate dates at which results will be collected and presented). The CAPS, DSI communities and all relevant players all across the globe are invited to help us spreading the voice and gather contributions from all active players.

The current version of the Manifesto is being published in the

In parallel, we will invite the CAPS / DSI community to support and promote the consultation beyond the CAPS/DSI borders though this dedicated web site .

The community will have the chance to endorse the current version of the Manifesto online, once they have completed the questionnaire.

Disseminate the draft Manifesto through different events.

Provide input to the

Update the DSI Manifesto with collected requirement from now to 17th May and present the consolidated version at the DSI Manifesto workshops to be held in Rimini (Italy) on the 23rd May 2017 as starting point for final discussion/refinements.

During the DSI Manifesto workshop we will work with the audience to validate, comment, suggest examples and/or enrich the document.

A “physical” DSI Manifesto will be built with giant carton

Participants will be given the option to “sign” the manifesto in place symbolically.

The first consolidated version of the Manifesto, updated after the DSI Manifesto Workshop, will be published online.

ABOUT THE DSI MANIFESTO





The Manifesto for Digital Social Innovation (DSI) is an initiative promoted by the EU project



The Manifesto is a EU level Policy Outreach document, which aims at fostering civic participation in Digital Social Innovation (DSI) and CAPS initiatives to counteract prevailing top-down approaches while promoting active citizenship. The Manifesto includes a set of recommendations for policy makers, aiming to facilitate DSI and CAPS initiatives to drive the Digital Agenda in becoming the core Innovation Engine for the entire European society. The Manifesto, which is a living document, will contribute to understand better how social innovation processes can be enforced, transferred and potentially reused for effective scaling up of social innovation initiatives.



Digital technologies and the Internet are rapidly changing the opportunities we have to address some of society’s biggest challenges. Across Europe, a growing movement of people are exploring these opportunities, which range from creating digital platforms to setting up social networks for people with chronic health conditions or developing online communities where citizens can map and share data on pollution levels and climate change in their areas.



DSI has the great potential to contribute to three of the most important challenges facing Europe today by reinventing:

Public services, often providing lower-cost models of addressing social needs.

Communities and how people live and collaborate together.

Business in ways that are better aligned with human needs.



Despite this potential, most DSI initiatives still operate at a relatively small scale. The reasons for this are mainly that:

There has been little public and private investment in DSI.

Evidence shows that new technologies and innovations are easily commercialised through startup companies.

Many of the organisations that could benefit the most from DSI, such as NGOs, do not have the skills, capabilities and resources to make the most of this opportunity.

DSI has mainly operated outside public services.



Given the scale of the political, social and economic challenges facing Europe today, we believe now is the time to make the most of the opportunities offered by DSI.



We want to work together with communities of people, projects and organisations for whom DSI can make a real difference by developing a Manifesto for DSI in Europe. The purpose of the Manifesto will be to set out the opportunities and challenges for DSI, and to define the measures needed to maximise the benefits and overcome the hurdles that stand in the way of its expansion and success.



*CHiC is the Coordination and Support Action funded within the context of the European Commission CAPS program





SPAKERS





PROGRAMME OF THE WORKSHOP





08:30 -09:30 Registration and welcome coffee



09:30h – 10:30h

Welcome & agenda

Monique Calisti, Director and Partner of Martel Innovate, Coordinator of the ChiC Project

Simon Marussi, Co-founder at Playedo

Andrea Gnassi, Mayor of Rimini

Eugenio Festa, The Rimini Wake Hub Initiative

Benedetta Zavatta, Il Palloncino Rosso

Introduction to the CAPSSI Manifesto workshopStavroula Maglavera, University of Thessaly



10:30h – 12:00h

Innovation for the digital society: supporting citizens engagement

EU policy in support of citizen engagement: how to implement social change

Loretta Anania, Programme Officer EC, Directorate-General for Communication Networks, Content and Technology Next Generation Internet

Social Impact and a New Generation of Technology-Intensive Social Ventures

Mario Calderini, Professor, School of Management, Polytechnic University of Milan

Innovation, social innovation and digital social innovation: what is new?

Laura Sartori, Associate Professor, Department of Political and Social Sciences, Bologna University

Innovation and empowerment as two sides of the same coin

Gillian Youngs, Professor of Creative and Digital Economy – University of Westminster, London

Democracy, Civic Engagement, Transparency: the experience of the Municipality of Milan. Innovation in regulatory framework, experimentation in participatory practice.

Lorenzo Lipparini, Councillor for Participation and Open data of Milan Municipality

Innovation and participation: experiences in Rimini

Eugenia Rossi Di Schio, Councillor for Digital Innovation Rimini Municipality



12:00h – 12:45h

Statements from Digital Social Innovators: what is needed to make an impact

Manifesto Lessons from DSI4EU

Peter Baeck, Head of Collaborative Economy Research at Nesta, DSI4EU Project

Making good our future. Insights from project OpenMaker

Fiorenza Lipparini, Director of Research at Plusvalue, Open Maker Project

Net-diversity: Policies that promote an Organic instead of an Algorithmically Modified Internet

Panayotis Antoniadis, Co-founder NetHood





12:45h – 13:15h Lunch



13:15h – 14:30h

Round- tables working sessions

Plenary presentation of the Manifesto

Split in working groups





Group sessions 1:





From the Internet of Things to the Internet of Communities





Moderated by: Fiorenza Lipparini, PlusValue, Open Maker Project





Group sessions 2:





Networked Democracy: What is the future for direct-democracy tools? What is the secret for successful citizen-engagement?





Moderated by: Michelangelo Secchi, CES, University of Coimbra, Empatia Project





Group sessions 3:





Collective intelligence: adoption, interoperability, real needs of online communities, motivation, open data and privacy standards





Moderated by: Peter Baeck, Nesta, DSI4EU Project





Group sessions 4:





Digital Education and Internet for all: Investing in the future, millennials and diversity of voice





Moderated by: Francesco Botto, BK-CreateNet, PieNews Project



14:30h– 14:45h

Statements from Digital Social Innovators: what is needed to make an impact





Representatives of the CAPS EU-funded projects and relevant DSI initiatives will jump on stage for a brief but impactful statement! In relation to their projects’ objectives and achievement, they will state what are the needs for real impact of digital social innovation efforts in Europe and beyond.



14:45h– 15:15h

Towards the DSI Manifesto declaration Report from round tables

The round tables’ leaders will be invited on the stage to present their input to the Manifesto

Open discussion, moderated by Antonella Passani, Partner of T6 Ecosystems



15:15h – 16.00h

Digital Social Innovation in Rimini

Lisa Rambaldi, Figli del Mondo

Ettore Valzania, Fratelli è possibile

Giulia Bubbolini, Cise

Annalisa Spalazzi, IT.A.CA

Giada Girardi, Webit



16:00h -16:30h

DSI Manifesto Cardboard Bricks Construction presentation & sign-up

Stavroula Maglavera, University of Thessaly



16:30h

Closure & next Appointments

Monique Calisti, Director and Partner of Martel Innovate, Coordinator of the ChiC Project





18:30h Social Event

Fuente: [ DSI MANIFESTO]