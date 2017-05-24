miércoles, 24 de mayo de 2017

Supporting Active Learning and #Education by Artificial Intelligence and Web 2.0 by @ullrich #AI




Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada "Supporting Active Learning and Education by Artificial Intelligence and Web 2.0" de Carsten Ullrich
Berlin Area, Germany, Germany
Associate Head, Educational Technology Lab
www.carstenullrich.net

Throughout my career, I have been investigating how new technology and research results can be of benefit for the average user. Over the years I worked with cutting edge technology (Artificial Intelligence, Semantic Web, Web 2.0, mobile applications) and investigated its potential to be employed in daily life, by non-experts. I have years of expertise in coordinating international teams. I like to talk about and present latest technology and research results to laymen, for instance at Barcamps and as an invited speaker at innovation fairs.
LinkedIn
Fuente: [ slideshare ]

