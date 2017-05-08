Renata Avila: Cómo la tecnología está transformando las ciudades? @avilarenata @webfoundation #smartCity





Hoy traemos a este espacio Entrevista con Renata Avila sobre cómo la tecnología está transformando las ciudades. Parte del evento BITS Launch, celebrado el pasado Octubre 2016 en Barcelona.





The Barcelona Initiative for Technological Sovereignty (BITS) aims to stimulate a global debate on changes in the meanings of sovereignty, and to explore the ways in which the various types of sovereignty -of citizens, cities, nations and regions- match with global technologies. With a strong focus on the political effects of technological change. BITS will explore how the emergence of technology platforms and data extractivism is transforming governments, labor, ownership and access to basic concepts of life such as water, food, housing and energy.