Renata Avila: Cómo la tecnología está transformando las ciudades? @avilarenata @webfoundation #smartCity
Hoy traemos a este espacio Entrevista con Renata Avila sobre cómo la tecnología está transformando las ciudades. Parte del evento BITS Launch, celebrado el pasado Octubre 2016 en Barcelona.
Renata Avila
Renata Avila is the Senior Digital Rights Advisor for the World Wide Web Foundation. She is a Guatemalan human rights lawyer and digital rights advocate. Specialising in Intellectual Property and Technology, she works in the intersection between human rights, information, technological change and the power disparities between the Global North and South. As a lawyer in Guatemala, she has represented indigenous victims of genocide and other human rights abuses, including the indigenous leader and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Rigoberta Menchu Tum, and was a fellow at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.
As part of her advocacy work, she led Web We Want, a global campaign to uphold human rights in the digital age in 75+ countries. She sits on the Board of Creative Commons, is a trustee of the Courage Foundation and is an advisory board member of B.I.T.S., exploring the potential of decentralised technologies in Europe. She also serves as an advisory board member for Data Activism at the University of Amsterdam. She previously served as a member of the Web Index Science Council and has contributed as an author for Global Voices for over a decade.
Renata holds a Law Degree from University Francisco Marroquín in Guatemala and a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property from University of Turin in Italy. (leer más...)
Fuente: [ BITS ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario