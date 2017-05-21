#IoT Internet of Things. Developer Survey April 2017. Slideshare from Ian Skerrett @IanSkerrett
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada "IoT Developer Survey April 2017 "from Ian Skerrett Ottawa, Canada Area, Canada
Vice President of Marketing at Eclipse Foundation Technology / Software / Internet
eclipse.org Senior marketing and product management executive with over 25 years experience in the software industry. I am currently focused on building an open source community for the Internet of Things (IoT). Specialties: introducing new products, strategic planning, marketing execution, building online communities, press relations, open source software
(leer más...)Results from the annual IoT Developer Survey. Includes trends on IoT programming languages, cloud platforms, IoT operating systems, messaging protocols (MQTT, HTTP), IoT hardware architectures and more.
Fuente: [ slideshare]
