Facebook Spaces ... Fray Junípero Serra & #Education ... #imperialism Google & Facebook .. Vulvas & Clítoris Virtual SEX #VR #AR

"¡Jamás sacrificó el hombre voluntariamente sus derechos en beneficio público! La naturaleza no ha creado ni siervo ni señor ¡No quiero dar ni aceptar leyes! y sus manos curten las entrañas de un cura a la de una cuerda para estrangular a los reyes."

Denis Diderot

"La única alternativa es la utopía o el caos. (...) Los síntomas del desplome de la civilización se ven por todas partes y son bastante más agudos que los que se percibieron en los últimos años del imperio romano. Sin embargo, no todos estos síntomas son necesariamente patológicos. El mundo contemporáneo se ve afectado por dos tendencias opuestas: una que tiende a su destrucción social, otra que anuncia el nacimiento de una nueva sociedad."

Kenneth Rexroth

Llevamos desde el principio en Facebook esta red social (y es la que más me está costando comprender, quizá el racionalismo y la ciencia como alternativa a las fes ... también se haya convertido en otro libro desgarrador de lo humano .. otra fe más que añadir ... ) como Feyerabend dijera en contra el método nosotros escribimos el viernes, 1 de febrero de 2013

... nos hemos llevado unos años con perfil ... y

... para ver las diferencias , más teniendo en cuenta que ya, como era previsible, se han sacado varias apps , software y formas y propuestas metodológicas de usar EDUCATIVA-mente Facebook , ... hemos escrito en este blogcito algunas cosillas sobe Facebook :

*el miércoles, 3 de octubre de 2007

*el jueves, 22 de enero de 2009

* el sábado, 2 de enero de 2010

* el

miércoles, 21 de abril de 2010

*el viernes, 29 de julio de 2011

*el viernes, 14 de octubre de 2011

*el domingo, 5 de febrero de 2012

* el jueves, 7 de marzo de 2013

Mocos, #educación y dioses que bailan... #MOOC'os (I) : Imperialismo Google adelante hombre del 600...Art Project Hangouts



Hoy traemos a este espacio a Facebook Spaces y 4 videitos sobre el tema, realidad virtual, ...Available on Oculus Rift ... educación e imperialism ... ? :

Now, your Facebook friends can join you—virtually—in Rift with Facebook Spaces! This new VR app takes some of the best features of Facebook and brings them into your VR space. Spend time with friends and family like you're really there, step inside 360 videos, draw and play with Touch, and more.

Y por último una experiencia ...Father Serra and the CA Missions: Let the Adventure Begin Through live interactive videoconferencing Father Serra will spend time in your classroom sharing with your students about his call to build the mission system in New Spain and then on to the coast of California. HD! The work and determination of Father Serra changed California forever. Come with us and discover that history is more than just dates and events. Students will learn why the missions were built, the impact they had, and how they operated. Father Serra will be interacting with viewers through historical media and video. Our hope is that your visit with Father Serra will give your class an appreciation of the impact he had during the California mission era and beyond. Ask questions, make comments, and Father Serra will make you laugh, ponder, and relive his adventure in California.Fuente: [ facebook & youtube ]