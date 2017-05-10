Envisioning the City of the Future: Making the Invisible Visible. Call for... #smartcity
Hoy traemos a este espacio este concurso Envisioning the City of the Future: Making the Invisible Visible. International Concept and design competition open to students, graduates and experts. Han ampliado hasta el
REGISTRATIONS OPEN 28 February 2017 \ SUBMISSIONS by 15 May 2017 >>>> EXTENDED to the 24 May 2017
FINAL AWARD on 20 June 2017
The competition is an initiative promoted by the Urban Simulation Laboratory ‘Fausto Curti’ - labsimurb of the Department of Architecture and Urban Studies - DAStU of the Polytechnic University of Milan - POLIMI; it aims at involving students, graduates and experts to imagine the city of the future. The initiative works in synergy with the values and the objectives of the European project Sharing Cities (S.C.), of which labsimurb is leader in the co-design process, which involves citizens and stakeholders, of novel smart and urban services.
Participants are asked to imagine and design possible scenarios of the city of the future, starting from the values that the “sharing society” is promoting: How will smart and sharing cities look like in the future? How are these changes going to impact on people’s lives in cities?
The international competition is open to students, graduates and professionals. The participation in the competition requires a fee of € 30 for each group (which has to identify a leader). The group can be composed by a single person (i.e. the group leader). The competition has two different evaluation phases, as described in the paragraphs “Important Dates and References” and “Materials required”.
The international jury will award the most innovative projects. The first classified will win one ArchiCad 20 Full licence and one Lumion Standard licence (corresponding value € 6.289). Moreover, the three winning projects will win three annual subscriptions to charging stations for electric vehicles (provided by NHP); these stations will be implemented within the European project Sharing Cities.
You can see two spherical panoramas of the provided Lumion® model HERE
