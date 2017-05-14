#EdTech Winter School “Emerging trends and new horizons in the study of education and technology” @fundacionCEIBAL DEADLINE 19th May 2017.
EdTech Winter School: Emerging trends and new horizons in the study of education and technology
OPEN CALL
3rd to 7th July 2017
EdTech Winter School
“Emerging trends and new horizons in the study of education and technology”
DEADLINE 19th May 2017
-Apply for a scholarship-
Aquí os dejamos la video presentación del amigo Cristobal Cobo ... y las explicaciones pertinentes ...
Ceibal Foundation is organizing the 1st EdTech Winter School to take place in Uruguay, called “Emerging trends and new horizons in the study of education and technology”. The event will gather postgraduate students and early career academics from the main higher educational institutions in the country and the Latin American region.
The Winter School is organized in partnership with ANII (Agencia Nacional de Investigación e Innovación), Departamento de Comunicación and Departamento de Educación (Universidad Católica del Uruguay), Universidad ORT, FLACSO Uruguay, Universidad de Montevideo and Facultad de Ingeniería (Universidad de la República).
It aims to offer a stimulating learning environment for participants to present and discuss key challenges, research trends and opportunities, to foresee new horizons in education, learning and teaching practices enhanced by digital technologies.
OBJECTIVES
The Winter School will offer an exciting opportunity for postgraduate students and early career faculties to present and discuss relevant EdTech policies and research for studying the future of education and technology, innovation and inclusion in the coming decade.
• To create a collaborative environment of discussion and analysis involving keynote speakers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology - MIT, the Oxford Internet Institute, and the Berkmam Klein Center -Harvard University, Tel Aviv University, and the Deakin University-, along with early-career scholars and students. This will be an opportunity for learning about novel research methodologies and scientific perspectives enabling capacity-building and knowledge transfer in areas of common interest.
• To present and exchange national and international research-based case studies in the five academic areas of the Winter school: Social uses of ICT and Digital Culture; Resources and Platforms; New Ways of Knowing, Learning, Teaching and Evaluate; Extended learning achievements and Educators in the Digital Age.
• To create a long-term international academic network of excellence in education and technology (EdTech) based on multidisciplinary studies with different methodological perspectives. The academic network aims to enable international capacity building in the fields of EdTech, innovation and inclusion. This community will be also of great value for promoting and implementing international research projects, seminars and initiatives in the field.
Winter School participants will also be invited to:
a) Collaborate in a special publication that will be prepared, where attendees will disseminate the results of their studies;
b) Explore future collaborations in areas of common interest;
c) Become a Ceibal Foundation’s affiliate and participate in collective books publications, dissemination of academic works in the Institutional Repository of Ceibal Foundation, among other scientific initiatives.
PROGRAMME (4 days +1 open day)
4 days – From the 3rd July until the 6th July 2017
Open day – 7th July 2017
During a week of academic and social activities, candidates are expected to gain valuable knowledge, skills and meaningful perspectives in the fields of EdTech, innovation and inclusion. The official language of the event will be English. The programme will combine keynote lectures, training and participating in joint project-based learning.
SPEAKERS
We have invited renowned academics as keynotes to this academic event. Their participation will involve presentations, training on new research techniques, social networking as well as participation in the “open day”. Some of the experts already confirmed are:
Confirmed keynote speakers:
Claudia Urrea, PhD (Bio)
Claudia Urrea is an international referee in the One Laptop per Child organization, currently acting as Associate Director at the Office of Digital Learning of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her research has been focused in online learning and assessment, curriculum design, pre-K12 and higher education for developing countries, teacher professional development, educational programming and robotics.
Taha Yasseri, PhD (Bio)
Taha Yasseri is a Research Fellow in Computational Social Science at the Oxford Internet Institute, a Faculty Fellow at the Alan Turing Institute for Data Science, and Research Fellow in Humanities and Social Sciences at Wolfson College, University of Oxford. His research has been focused in Big data, human dynamics, peer production, Wikis, online societies, conflict and cooperation, opinion formation, language complexity, collective behaviour, social networks, agent-based modelling, urban computing.
Monica Bulger, PhD (Bio)
Monica Bulger leads the Enabling Connected Learning initiative at the Data & Society Research Institute. She is a Fellow at the Harvard Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society and a Research Associate at the Oxford Internet Institute. She is an educational researcher contributing policy research to multi-national groups such as UNICEF, ECPAT, and the European Commission. Her work focuses on the implications of technology use for youth with a particular focus on learning, safety, and empowerment.
Arnon Hershkovitz, PhD (Bio)
Arnon Hershkovitz is a Senior Lecturer in Tel Aviv University – School of Education (Israel). His main research areas are Educational Data Mining, Learning Analytics, one-to-one computing in schools and learning-related aspects of using social media. He holds a PhD in Science Education, an M.A. in Applied Mathematics and a B.A. in Mathematics and Computer Science.
Luci Pangrazio, PhD
Luci Pangrazio, is a Research Fellow at Deakin University in the Research for Educational Innovation (REDI) centre. Her research focuses on critical digital literacies and the changing nature of digital texts. Currently, she is studying young people's practices and understandings of personal data. Her work also includes critical theory and creative methodologies in the digital context. Her book Young People’s Literacies in the Digital Age: Continuities, Conflicts and Contradictions in Practice will be published in 2018 by Taylor and Francis.
CALENDAR
19th May 2017 - Deadline for submitting applications
June 2017 - Evaluation and selection of candidates
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario