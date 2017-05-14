EdTech Winter School “Emerging trends and new horizons in the study of education and technology” @fundacionCEIBAL DEADLINE 19th May 2017.

OPEN CALL

3rd to 7th July 2017

EdTech Winter School

“Emerging trends and new horizons in the study of education and technology”

DEADLINE 19th May 2017

-Apply for a scholarship-

Aquí os dejamos la video presentación del amigo Cristobal Cobo ... y las explicaciones pertinentes ...

Ceibal Foundation is organizing the 1st EdTech Winter School to take place in Uruguay, called “Emerging trends and new horizons in the study of education and technology”. The event will gather postgraduate students and early career academics from the main higher educational institutions in the country and the Latin American region.

It aims to offer a stimulating learning environment for participants to present and discuss key challenges, research trends and opportunities, to foresee new horizons in education, learning and teaching practices enhanced by digital technologies.





OBJECTIVES

The Winter School will offer an exciting opportunity for postgraduate students and early career faculties to present and discuss relevant EdTech policies and research for studying the future of education and technology, innovation and inclusion in the coming decade.

• To create a long-term international academic network of excellence in education and technology (EdTech) based on multidisciplinary studies with different methodological perspectives. The academic network aims to enable international capacity building in the fields of EdTech, innovation and inclusion. This community will be also of great value for promoting and implementing international research projects, seminars and initiatives in the field.

Winter School participants will also be invited to:

a) Collaborate in a special publication that will be prepared, where attendees will disseminate the results of their studies;

b) Explore future collaborations in areas of common interest;

c) Become a Ceibal Foundation’s affiliate and participate in collective books publications, dissemination of academic works in the Institutional Repository of Ceibal Foundation, among other scientific initiatives.

PROGRAMME (4 days +1 open day)

4 days – From the 3 rd July until the 6 th July 2017

Open day – 7 th July 2017





During a week of academic and social activities, candidates are expected to gain valuable knowledge, skills and meaningful perspectives in the fields of EdTech, innovation and inclusion. The official language of the event will be English. The programme will combine keynote lectures, training and participating in joint project-based learning.



