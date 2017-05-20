"Digital Literacy + Fake News," Virtual Conference Library 2017. June 1st, @bryanalexander @dajbelshaw @lisalibrarian @mnarmuh

We're excited to announce the keynote panelists for our our second of three Library 2.017 mini-conferences: "Digital Literacy + Fake News,"
which will be held online (and for free
) on Thursday, June 1st
, from 12:00 - 3:00 pm US-Pacific Daylight Time
(click for your own time zone).
In the first hour, Bryan Alexander
will host our special opening panel discussion, joined by Mnar Muhawesh
, Doug Belshaw
, and Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe
. More information on each of them is below. They and our session presenters will look deeply at the foundational relationship of libraries and librarians to media, information, and digital literacy. Bryan will also give a closing keynote at the end of the three-hour mini-conference.
We invite all library professionals, educators, students, and others to provide input and participate this event. The call for session proposals is still open, and the currently accepted conference sessions are listed at the bottom of this post.
This is a free event, being held online.
What does “digital literacy” mean in an era shaped by the Internet, social media, and staggering quantities of information? How is it that the fulfillment of human hopes for a open knowledge society seem to have resulted in both increased skepticism of, and casualness with, information? What tools and understanding can library professionals bring to a world that seems to be dominated by fake news?
In this Library 2.107 mini-conference, we start with the foundational relationship of libraries and librarians to media, information, and now digital literacy, and then we ask some pointed questions. How should library and information professionals address the issues of fake news, propaganda, and biased research? What technical skills are required for critical thinking in the digital age? As learners increasingly move from just consuming information to also socially producing it, what are the new requisite skills of critical thinking and decision-making? What are appropriate uses for social media when conducting research? What is digital citizenship in a global, globally-diverse, and often globally-fragmented world? What work on digital literacy is available, what frameworks already support these efforts, what are the perspectives of the leading thinkers?
MORE INFORMATION:
The School of Information at San José State University
is the founding conference sponsor, and additional support has been provided by Follett
CALL FOR PROPOSALS:
The call for proposals is still open
. We encourage all who are interested in giving a 25-minute presentation to submit.
KEYNOTE PANELISTS
|Bryan Alexander
Futurist
@bryanalexander
Bryan Alexander is an internationally known futurist, researcher, writer, speaker, consultant, and teacher, working in the field of how technology transforms education. He completed his English language and literature PhD at the University of Michigan in 1997, with a dissertation on doppelgangers in Romantic-era fiction and poetry. Then Bryan taught literature, writing, multimedia, and information technology studies at Centenary College of Louisiana. There he also pioneered multi-campus interdisciplinary classes, while organizing an information literacy initiative. From 2002 to 2014 Bryan worked with the National Institute for Technology in Liberal Education (NITLE), a non-profit working to help small colleges and universities best integrate digital technologies. With NITLE he held several roles, including co-director of a regional education and technology center, director of emerging technologies, and senior fellow. Over those years Bryan helped develop and support the nonprofit, grew peer networks, consulted, and conducted a sustained research agenda. In 2013 Bryan launched a business, Bryan Alexander Consulting, LLC. Through BAC he consults throughout higher education in the United States and abroad. Bryan also speaks widely and publishes frequently, with articles appearing in venues including The Atlantic Monthly, Inside Higher Ed. He has been interviewed by and featured in MSNBC, US News and World Report, the Chronicle of Higher Education, the National Association of College and University Business Officers, Pew Research, Campus Technology, and the Connected Learning Alliance. His two most recent books are Gearing Up For Learning Beyond K-12 and The New Digital Storytelling.
http://www.bryanalexander.org
Digital Literacy and Fake News
|Doug Belshaw
Open Educator and Consultant
@dajbelshaw
Dr. Doug Belshaw is an internationally-recognised open educator, consultant and presenter with experience from Primary through to Higher education. After working with the non-profit Mozilla Foundation on Open Badges and leading work around a new Web Literacy Map he now brings his expertise to organisations worldwide through Dynamic Skillset.
https://dougbelshaw.com/
|Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe
Professor/Coordinator for Information Literacy Services and Instruction, University Library, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
@lisalibrarian
Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe is Professor/Coordinator for Information Literacy Services and Instruction in the University Library at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as well as an affiliate faculty member in the university’s library school.At Illinois, she has also served as Acting Head of the University High School Library, Head of the Undergraduate Library, Acting Coordinator for Staff Development and Training, and Coordinator for Strategic Planning in the University Library. Previously, she was the Library Instruction Coordinator at Illinois State University and Reference Librarian at Parkland Community College. Lisa has been a member of the Association of College and Research Libraries’ (ACRL) Information Literacy Immersion Program faculty since 2003 and has taught Classic (Teacher and Program Track), Intentional Teaching, and Assessment Immersion as well as custom programs for institutions/regional areas. Lisa is a past-president of ACRL, which launched the Value of Academic Libraries Initiative during her presidency. Along with Debra Gilchrist, Lisa is also the lead designer for ACRL’s training program for the Standards for Libraries in Higher Education and the IMLS-funded Assessment in Action project. Lisa has presented and published widely on information literacy, teaching and learning, the value of academic libraries and library assessment, evaluation, and innovation. Her most recent book is Environments for Student Growth and Development: Libraries and Student Affairs in Collaboration (co-edited with Melissa Autumn Wong). Lisa has received the University of Illinois Library School Alumni Association Leadership Award, ONLINE World Best Practice Award, and Jane B. and Robert B. Downs Professional Promise Award. Lisa earned her Master of Education in educational psychology/instructional design and Master of Library and Information Science degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is currently a PhD student in Global Studies in Education in the Department of Educational Policy, Organization, and Leadership. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.
https://lisahinchliffe.com
|Mnar Muhawesh
Founder, CEO and Editor in Chief, MintPress News
@mnarmuh
Mnar Muhawesh is founder, CEO and editor in chief of MintPress News, and is also a regular speaker on responsible journalism, sexism, neoconservativism within the media and journalism start-ups. She started her career as an independent multimedia journalist covering Midwest and national politics while focusing on civil liberties and social justice issues posting her reporting and exclusive interviews on her blog MintPress, which she later turned MintPress into the global news source it is today. In 2009, Muhawesh also became the first American woman to wear the hijab to anchor/report the news in American media. Muhawesh is also a wife and mother of a rascal four year old boy, juggling her duties as a CEO and motherly tasks successfully as supermom.
http://www.mintpressnews.com/author/mnarmuhawesh/
ACCEPTED CONFERENCE SESSIONS:
Combating Bias and Propaganda: A Cataloger's Perspective
by Faye Leibowitz
Full Description HERE
Fighting against Fake news + content
by Laura Malita
Full Description HERE
Information Literacy? Future Ready Librarians Can Do That!
by Mark Ray - Director of Innovation and Library Services | Future Ready Librarians Lead
Full Description HERE
Media Literacy: Critical Thinking Questions for Analyzing Fake News
by Frank W Baker
Full Description HERE
Passion Based Literacies + Social Media
by Shannon Steimel
Full Description HERE
The role librarians will be playing in furthering democracy learning in their schools
by Paul Loranger
Full Description HERE
What is fake news? Definitions from first-year college students.
by Derek Malone
Full Description HERE
