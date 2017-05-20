"Digital Literacy + Fake News," Virtual Conference Library 2017. June 1st, @bryanalexander @dajbelshaw @lisalibrarian @mnarmuh

Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe

Professor/Coordinator for Information Literacy Services and Instruction, University Library, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

@lisalibrarian



Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe is Professor/Coordinator for Information Literacy Services and Instruction in the University Library at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as well as an affiliate faculty member in the university’s library school.At Illinois, she has also served as Acting Head of the University High School Library, Head of the Undergraduate Library, Acting Coordinator for Staff Development and Training, and Coordinator for Strategic Planning in the University Library. Previously, she was the Library Instruction Coordinator at Illinois State University and Reference Librarian at Parkland Community College. Lisa has been a member of the Association of College and Research Libraries’ (ACRL) Information Literacy Immersion Program faculty since 2003 and has taught Classic (Teacher and Program Track), Intentional Teaching, and Assessment Immersion as well as custom programs for institutions/regional areas. Lisa is a past-president of ACRL, which launched the Value of Academic Libraries Initiative during her presidency. Along with Debra Gilchrist, Lisa is also the lead designer for ACRL’s training program for the Standards for Libraries in Higher Education and the IMLS-funded Assessment in Action project. Lisa has presented and published widely on information literacy, teaching and learning, the value of academic libraries and library assessment, evaluation, and innovation. Her most recent book is Environments for Student Growth and Development: Libraries and Student Affairs in Collaboration (co-edited with Melissa Autumn Wong). Lisa has received the University of Illinois Library School Alumni Association Leadership Award, ONLINE World Best Practice Award, and Jane B. and Robert B. Downs Professional Promise Award. Lisa earned her Master of Education in educational psychology/instructional design and Master of Library and Information Science degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is currently a PhD student in Global Studies in Education in the Department of Educational Policy, Organization, and Leadership. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

https://lisahinchliffe.com



