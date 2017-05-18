jueves, 18 de mayo de 2017

Demonstrating Positive Elearning ROI . 6 tactics for success. Slideshare Savanah Barry @lynda


Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada "Demonstrating Positive Elearning ROI" de Savanah Barry  LinkedIn Learning Solutions
Carpinteria, CA, United States
Education
https://learning.linkedin.com/

LinkedIn Learning Solutions is an eLearning company that helps anyone learn software, design and business skills achieve their personal and professional goals. With a LinkedIn Learning or Lynda.com subscription, members receive unlimited access to a vast library of high quality, current and engaging video tutorials. New courses and topics are added every week at no extra cost. We carefully select the world’s top experts who are the best in their field and are passionate about their subject matter, and know how to teach.

LinkedIn
How can you and your organization demonstrate positive elearning return on investment (ROI)? Find out in this guide, which describes six key strategies.

Learn more about eLearning: http://www.lynda.com/Elearning-training-tutorials/33-0.html

(leer más...) Fuente: [ slideshare Lynda]

