"Big data is better data" . Kenneth Cukier @kncukier #BigData







Kenneth Cukier is the Data Editor of The Economist. From 2007 to 2012 he was the Tokyo correspondent, and before that, the paper’s technology correspondent in London, where his work focused on innovation, intellectual property and Internet governance. Kenneth is also the co-author of Big Data: A Revolution That Will Transform How We Live, Work, and Think with Viktor Mayer-Schönberger in 2013, which was a New York Times Bestseller and translated into 16 languages. (leer más...) Fuente: [TEDX ]

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta charla TED de Kenneth Cukier,Data Editor of The Economist:que se celebró en el TEDSalon Berlin 2014 · 15:51 · Filmed Jun 2014 ..y aunque tiene ya 3 añicos la charleta ... creemos, hace mucho que, sin duda, el big data va a ser uno de los elementos presentes que más vaya a influir en la educación , y por ende, en el e-learning ...... Self-driving cars were just the start. What's the future of big data-driven technology and design? In a thrilling science talk, Kenneth Cukier looks at what's next for machine learning — and human knowledge.