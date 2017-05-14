#AIToronto @AIWorldForum Artificial intelligence World Forum. 27-28 NOV 2017. Toronto. Canadá
Digital Finance Institute a prestigious Think Tank for Tech and AI, known for hosting some of the most prominent events in the finance and technology industries world-wide.
AI WORLD FORUM
The AI World Forum is a premier international 2-day Conference held in Toronto, Canada.
The AI World Forum is an annual Forum that brings together global thought leaders in Artifical Intelligence and Machine Learning to advance the dialogue on the AI Revolution. Canada is a leader in finance, technology and law – the key elements necessary to built an inclusive AI global ecosystem that supports responsible innovation.
The AI Forum explores leadership trends in Machine Learning, Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Infrastuture, Health Care, Cyber-Security, Self-Driving Cars, Chatbots, Law & Ethics, Banking, Defence, Food Security and Diversity in AI and its impacts on the global economy.
FREE NETWORKING EVENT
There will be a free networking cocktail party on the evening of November 27th 2017, from 5-7pm for registered attendees and sponsors of the AI World Forum.
by Christine Duhaime 06. January 2017 AI, Artificial Intelligence 0
Michelle Obama’s farewell speech today made us think of AI.
In a few short powerful statements, the First Lady, said: “Young people, you matter. You belong. Be focused. Be determined. Empower yourself with a good education. Then, get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your promise.”
The country the young people in the US are building is one based on AI and that will require an enormous number of young men and women with an education in STEM to accomplish it.
AI and STEM are necessary to function in the modern world – there is not an industry that will not be touched by AI, and hence we will require a good STEM education to do everything from designing cars, fashion, buildings, banks and infrastructure to curing people with custom AI medicines, solving food security issues and preventing wars.
“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist but we are all going to need STEM functionality.”
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist but we are all going to need STEM functionality at some level for most jobs in the future. And so the key is young people. As Michelle Obama said — they matter and they must become empowered with a good education.
Unfortunately, the number of women in the STEM workforce keeps dropping and now stands at 21%. Other research suggests that annually in the UK, 50,000 women leave STEM for other jobs. The statistics are worse in Canada.
Some of the biggest obstacles we learned from our research for our Women in FinTech White Paper for SWIFT was that perception and role models matter. Young girls need to see adult women succeeding, and indeed, leading, in STEM roles in order to visualize themselves in those roles or they won’t go for it – meaning they won’t go into sciences and technology fields in university.
We also know that when women get a good education, they often leave STEM jobs because of an unsupportive culture.
In addition to getting a good education, as Michelle Obama implored, we also need to fix the perception issue with, among other things, women in STEM leadership and we need to change the culture with inclusiveness.
We are doing our part at the Digital Finance Institute to identify leading women in AI from China, US, Africa, the EU, Japan, Canada and the Middle East, and their companies, and helping to put them out there as role models. We are also helping to launch Code Nigeria to help start the dialogue of the importance of STEM in Africa’s most populous nation where 46% of girls don’t attend high school and the majority drop out before Grade 6.
The world is quickly evolving in the AI space and young people and businesses alike are seeking responsible leaders to lead us during this time of change – one who promotes young people getting a good education and who doesn’t just talk about investing in inclusive programs for women in STEM, but because they have the economic power to do so, requires the public sector investment of funds in startups launched by women and in the education of women in STEM (...)
Fuente: [AI WOrld Forum ]
