Vol 13, No 03 (2017) International Journal of Online Engineering (iJOE)


The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee. Only registration is necessary.

Table of Contents

Papers

A Novel Wireless Sensor Network Evolution Model Based on Energy-Efficiency
Hui Gao, Zhixian Yang
PDF
pp. 4-16
Application of WSN Fire Monitoring System in Coal Mining
Chengyu Bai
PDF
pp. 17-26
An Enhanced Distributed Localization Algorithm Based on MDS-MAP in Wireless Sensor Networks
Lu Zhang, Hailun Wang, Zhiyong Hu, Deyong Wang
PDF
pp. 27-39
On the Localization Algorithm of Wireless Sensor Network and Its Application
Honglei Jia, Jiaxin Zheng, Gang Wang, Yulong Chen, Dongyan Huang, Hongfang Yuan
PDF
pp. 40-51
On the Access Control Mechanism of Wireless Sensor Network
Xiajun Ding, Xiaodan Jiang, Hongbo Bi, Jianwen Fang
PDF
pp. 52-62
Wastewater Monitoring System in Industrial Workshop Based on Wireless Sensor Network
Minhai Zhang, Shuangxiang She
PDF
pp. 63-74
On the Design of High Precision Factory Temperature Control System Based on Wireless Sensor
Xiaodong Hu
PDF
pp. 75-85
Power Load Forecasting Based on Wireless Sensor Networks
Xingping Liu, Weidong Li
PDF
pp. 86-99
Research on Invulnerability of Wireless Sensor Networks Based on Complex Network Topology Structure
Zhigang Zhao
PDF
pp. 100-112
Research on Pseudo-Node Detection Algorithm in Wireless Sensor Networks
Wenjin Yu, Yong Li, Yuangeng Xu
PDF
pp. 113-124
Assessment of Service Quality in Wireless Sensor Networks with Probabilistic Linguistic Term Sets
Pinghua Zhang, Shuangxiang She
PDF
pp. 125-135
Research on Interference Optimization Mechanism of Wireless Routing Signal Transmission Based on Fuzzy Comprehensive Evaluation Method
Xinchun Wang, Haishan Zhang, Mi Li, Ying Li
PDF
pp. 136-148
Research on Localization of Unknown Nodes in Wireless Sensor Network based on Centroid Iteration
Dina Li
PDF
pp. 149-159
An Efficient Localization Method for Mobile Nodes in Wireless Sensor Networks
Zhiyu Qiu, Lihong Wu, Peixin Zhang
PDF
pp. 160-173
False Data Filtering Strategy in Wireless Sensor Network Based on Neighbor Node Monitoring
Haishan Zhang, Xinchun Wang, Chenghui Jia
PDF
pp. 174-185


