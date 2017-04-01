Vol 13, No 03 (2017) International Journal of Online Engineering (iJOE)
The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee. Only registration is necessary.
Vol 13, No 03 (2017)
Table of Contents
Papers
Hui Gao, Zhixian Yang
pp. 4-16
Chengyu Bai
pp. 17-26
Lu Zhang, Hailun Wang, Zhiyong Hu, Deyong Wang
pp. 27-39
Honglei Jia, Jiaxin Zheng, Gang Wang, Yulong Chen, Dongyan Huang, Hongfang Yuan
pp. 40-51
Xiajun Ding, Xiaodan Jiang, Hongbo Bi, Jianwen Fang
pp. 52-62
Minhai Zhang, Shuangxiang She
pp. 63-74
Xiaodong Hu
pp. 75-85
Xingping Liu, Weidong Li
pp. 86-99
Zhigang Zhao
pp. 100-112
Wenjin Yu, Yong Li, Yuangeng Xu
pp. 113-124
Pinghua Zhang, Shuangxiang She
pp. 125-135
Research on Interference Optimization Mechanism of Wireless Routing Signal Transmission Based on Fuzzy Comprehensive Evaluation Method
Xinchun Wang, Haishan Zhang, Mi Li, Ying Li
pp. 136-148
Dina Li
pp. 149-159
Zhiyu Qiu, Lihong Wu, Peixin Zhang
pp. 160-173
Haishan Zhang, Xinchun Wang, Chenghui Jia
pp. 174-185
