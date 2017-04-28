The Internet of thing !. Forward thinking with @Kevin_Ashton @MSFTBusinessUK #IoT
Wrote How to Fly A Horse—The Secret History of Creation, Invention, and Discovery http://amzn.to/1jTEwzf . Called a thing the Internet of Things.
Microsoft nos la presenta así :
Is the Internet of Things just the latest buzzword, or does it actually mean something? And, if it does mean something, why does it matter? Kevin Ashton is a British technology pioneer and inventor of the term Internet of Things.
Read on to hear Kevin’s ideas about how the Internet of Things will play a major part in our future, during Microsoft’s Future Decoded event in November 2015.Y que en vision critical nos presentan así:
Leading to more efficient processes
The IoT’s expansion will give companies unheard-of opportunities to develop products for all markets. According to this Microsoft infographic featuring technologist Kevin Ashton, one of the biggest benefits of the IoT is improving processes.
“IoT will allow information systems to capture their own information by themselves, for themselves, in a wide array of connected sensors that will turn the world into data,” explains the infographic. Paired with advancements in machine learning, all the data from the IoT can help companies automate processes and tasks for people.
The world is turning into data—and learning to harvest, sort and analyze this data through the IoT will lead to faster and better decisions in business and everyday life.
(leer más...) Fuente: [ microsoft]
