The Internet of thing !. Forward thinking with @Kevin_Ashton @MSFTBusinessUK #IoT

Wrote How to Fly A Horse—The Secret History of Creation, Invention, and Discovery

. Called a thing the Internet of Things.





Microsoft nos la presenta así :

Is the Internet of Things just the latest buzzword, or does it actually mean something? And, if it does mean something, why does it matter? Kevin Ashton is a British technology pioneer and inventor of the term Internet of Things.

Read on to hear Kevin’s ideas about how the Internet of Things will play a major part in our future, during Microsoft’s Future Decoded event in November 2015.









The world is turning into data—and learning to harvest, sort and analyze this data through the IoT will lead to faster and better decisions in business and everyday life. (leer más...) Fuente: [ microsoft]