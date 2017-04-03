Outlook on Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise 2016 [Infographic]
Outlook on Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise 2016 from Narrative Science
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía de NarrativeScience titulada "Outlook on Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise 2016 [Infographic]"Based on a survey of 235 senior business executives, Narrative Science analyzed respondents' data to identify top 4 trends of artificial intelligence in the enterprise.(leer más...)
Fuente: [ NarrativeScience]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario en la entrada