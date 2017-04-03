lunes, 3 de abril de 2017

Outlook on Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise 2016 [Infographic]

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía de NarrativeScience titulada "Outlook on Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise 2016 [Infographic]"Based on a survey of 235 senior business executives, Narrative Science analyzed respondents' data to identify top 4 trends of artificial intelligence in the enterprise.(leer más...)

 Fuente: [ NarrativeScience]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 8:34:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , ,

