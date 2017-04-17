OPEN DATA. The researcher perspective. Estudio Leiden University & Elsevier
Hoy traemos a este espacio este estudio titulado "OPEN DATA. The researcher perspective. ".
Paul Wouters Professor of Scientometrics,
Director of CWTS, Leiden University
Wouter Haak
Vice President, Research Data Management,
Elsevier, nos presentan así el estudio en su:
Preface
A year ago, in April 2016, Leiden University’s Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) and Elsevier embarked on a project to investigate open data practices at the workbench in academic research. Knowledge knows no borders, so to understand open data practices comprehensively the project has been framed from the outset as a global study. That said, both the European Union and the Dutch government have formulated the transformation of the scientific system into an open innovation system as a formal policy goal. At the time we started the project, the Amsterdam Call for Action on Open Science had just been published under the Dutch presidency of the Council of the European Union. However, how are policy initiatives for open science related to the day-to-day practices of researchers and scholars? (leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare vía Elsevier]
