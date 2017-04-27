Meet the new Hangouts. Hangouts Meet G Suite ... imperialism Google
"Es necesario llevar en sí mismo un caos, para poner en el mundo una estrella danzante."
Friedrich Nietzsche (prusiano?).
"Lo contrapuesto concuerda, y de los discordantes se forma la mas bella armonia, y todo se engendra por la discordia"
Heraclito de Efeso
*miércoles, 1 de noviembre de 2006
Pues a lo que íbamos, nos presentan así en su blog el invento Hangouts Meet :"Meet the new Hangouts" :
More than half of the workforce will contribute remotely by 2020, so businesses require purpose-built tools to help employees succeed. Our customers have told us it should be effortless for them to connect over video and that chat should be more collaborative, so we’re evolving Hangouts to focus on two experiences that help bring teams together and keep work moving forward: Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat.
Start your meetings with a quick click: meet Hangouts Meet
Hangouts Meet is a new video meeting experience with one goal: make joining meetings effortless so that people can be as productive as they are when they’re face-to-face. We've consistently heard from customers about ways we can improve Hangouts, like making it easier to work with external clients or reducing the ‘time to start’ a meeting to zero. That's why we've built Hangouts Meet to have a light, fast interface and smart participant management. (...)
Para terminar os copypasteo el post en el que nos lo explican detalladamente.
What can you do with Hangouts Meet?
With Google Hangouts Meet, you can hold impromptu video meetings on the go, virtual training classes around the world, remote interviews, and much more. If you have G Suite Enterprise you can host a Hangouts Meet video meeting for up to 30 people at a time, with no time limit. For G Suite Basic and Business, a video meeting may have up to 25 participants.
What you’ll need:
G Suite account
10 minutes
Note: The mobile sections of this guide focus on using the Hangouts Meet mobile app on Android® and Apple® iOS® devices.
1 Start a video meeting
You can start a video meeting from several different devices and G Suite products.
Note: Before you can start a video meeting, make sure that your computer meets the system requirements. If you can’t access Meet, contact your G Suite administrator.
In this section, you learn how to:
1.1 Schedule a video meeting in Calendar
1.2 Start a video meeting from your web browser
1.3 Start a video meeting from your mobile device
1.1 Schedule a video meeting in Calendar
It’s easy to schedule a Meet video meeting in Google Calendar—just create an event and add your guests to it. After you save the event, a meeting link and dial-in number are added to the event.
Note: Guests can forward the meeting link to other people. If someone tries to join who was not invited to the Calendar event, a meeting participant from your organization must accept their request.
On the web
Schedule a video meeting in Calendar:
Go to Google Calendar and create an event.
In the Guests field, add guests from inside or outside your organization.
Click SAVE.
Click Send to add the meeting link and notify guests.
Guests receive an email with the event information and a link to the video call.
On mobile devices
Schedule a video meeting in Calendar:
Go to Calendar and create an event.
In the Guests field, add guests from inside or outside your organization.
Tap Add video meeting details to make sure the video call option is on.
Tap Save.
Guests receive an email with the event information and a link to the video call.
1.2
Start a video meeting from your web browser
If you need a quick answer from a team member, you can start an instant meeting in a web browser. If someone sends you a meeting link URL, simply click the link to join the call.
Note: You can send the meeting link to people outside of your organization, but someone from within your organization needs to give them access to the video meeting.
On the web
Chrome browser only
Start a video meeting from your web browser:
In a web browser, enter https://meet.google.com.
Click Start a new meeting > Start meeting.
Click Copy info to copy the meeting link details and share the details with your guests.
1.3 Start a video meeting from your mobile device
If you’re away from your desk, you can start and join video meetings anytime, anywhere on your mobile device using the Hangouts Meet mobile app.
On mobile devices
Get the Hangouts Meet app:
In the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS), download and install the Hangouts Meet app.
Tap the Hangouts Meet app on your device to open it.
If you have multiple devices, you can start the video call on one device and continue on another. Calls are automatically synchronized across all devices.
Start a video meeting from your mobile device:
Open the Hangouts Meet app.
Tap Add .
Tap Share and select an app to send the meeting details to your guests.
2 Join a video meeting
With Meet, it’s easy to meet team members anywhere in the world, at any time–all from a computer or mobile device.
In this section, you learn how to:
2.1 Join from Calendar
2.2 Join from Meet
2.3 Join with a meeting link URL
2.4 Join with a meeting code
2.5 Dial in from a phone
2.1 Join from Calendar
See your scheduled meetings in Calendar and quickly join a video meeting with your team members.
On the web
Join from a Calendar event:
In Calendar, click the event you want to join.
Next to Joining info, click the video meeting link.
In the window that opens, click Join meeting.
On mobile devices
Join from a Calendar event:
In Calendar, open the event.
To join the meeting, tap the Join video call link.
2.2 Join from Meet
See your scheduled meetings in Meet and join a video call with your team members.
On the web
Join a scheduled meeting from Meet:
In a web browser, enter https://meet.google.com/.
Select the meeting from your list of scheduled events.
Click Join meeting.
On mobile devices
Join a scheduled meeting from Meet:
Open the Hangouts Meet app.
Swipe up from the bottom to view your scheduled meetings.
Select a meeting from the list and tap Join.
2.3 Join with a meeting link URL
Sometimes there isn’t enough time to schedule a meeting and book a room. With Meet, you can join an impromptu video meeting by clicking the meeting link URL sent to you in a text or email.
On the web
Join with a meeting link URL:
Click the meeting link sent to you in a text or email.
Follow the onscreen prompts to join the meeting.
On mobile devices
Join with a meeting link URL:
Tap the meeting link sent to you in a text or email.
Follow the onscreen prompts to join.
2.4 Join with a meeting code
You can join a meeting by entering the meeting code, which is the unique code at the end of the meeting link.
On the web
Join with a meeting code:
In a web browser, enter https://meet.google.com.
Click Use a meeting code.
Enter the meeting code and click Join.
Note: If your organization has purchased and installed Chromebox for meetings, you can also type this code into that device.
On mobile devices
Join with a meeting code:
Open the Hangouts Meet app.
Tap Menu .
Tap Use a meeting code.
Enter the meeting code and choose an option:
If you’re signed in to your G Suite account, click Join.
If you’re not signed in to your G Suite account, click Ask to join the meeting.
2.5 Dial in from a phone
With Meet, G Suite Enterprise customers can create meetings that include a dial-in option for audio-only access. Any guest invited to those meetings can dial into it no matter what edition they're using.
Note: Currently, only U.S. phone numbers are supported.
Dial in to a meeting from a phone:
Open the Calendar event or meeting invite.
Tap the phone number (the PIN is automatically entered. Enter the PIN if you’re manually entering the phone number).
3 Collaborate in video meetings
With Meet, you can share useful ideas and brainstorm face-to-face with your team members.
In this section, you learn how to:
3.1 Add and remove guests to video meetings in progress
3.2 Add more guests to a Calendar event
3.3 Present your screen
3.4 Mute a guest’s microphone
3.1 Add and remove guests to video meetings in progress
You can invite more guests and remove guests during a video meeting. To invite people outside of your organization who haven’t already been added to a Calendar event, someone from your organization must first give them access to the meeting.
Note: Guests who manually dial in using the phone number need to enter the meeting PIN.
On the web
Add a guest to a video meeting in progress:
In the bottom corner, click the meeting name.
Click Copy Info .
Paste the meeting details into an email, or other app, and send it to the person.
Remove a guest from a video meeting in progress:
Click the Back arrow , hover over the person, and click Remove .
Note: You need to be in the same organization as the meeting organizer to remove someone from a video meeting.
On mobile devices
Add a guest to a video meeting in progress:
Open Meet and join a video meeting.
Tap the Details tab.
Tap Share joining info and select an app to send the meeting details to your guest.
Remove a guest from a video meeting in progress:
Click the People tab, select the Down arrow next to the person, and click Remove .
3.2 Add more guests to a Calendar event
If you’ve forgotten to invite people to your Meet video meeting, you can add additional guests in Calendar.
On the web
Add a guest to a Calendar event:
Open Calendar and edit an existing event.
In the Guests field, add additional guests.
Click SAVE.
Click Send to send the invites.
Guests receive an email with the event information and a link to the video call.
On mobile devices
Add a guest to a Calendar event:
Open Calendar and edit an existing event.
In the Guests field, add additional guests.
Tap Save to send the invites.
Guests receive an email with the event information and a link to the video call.
3.3 Present your screen
Want to discuss a file or present to a group over a video meeting? You can share your screen to present documents, presentations, spreadsheets, and more.
Note: You can’t currently present your screen from a mobile device.
On the web
Present your screen:
Open Meet and join a video meeting.
Click Present and choose what to share:
Your entire screen
A window
Select Share.
When you’re done presenting, in the Meet window, clickStop sharing, or at the bottom corner, click You Are Presenting > Cancel your presentation.
(Optional) To take over presenting from someone else, at the bottom corner, select the presenting controls and select Share instead.
3.4 Mute a guest’s microphone
If you’re experiencing feedback or background noise during a video meeting, you might want to mute other people’s microphones.
On the web
Mute a microphone during a video meeting:
Open Meet and join a video meeting.
To mute your microphone, at the bottom of the screen click Mute .
To mute other people, next to the person, click Mute .
On mobile devices
Mute a microphone during a video meeting:
Open Meet and join a video meeting.
To mute yourself, tap Mute .
To mute other people, on the People tab, select the person and tap Mute .
4 Manage device settings
Adjust your camera, microphone, and more to get the settings you need.
In this section, you learn how to:
4.1 Change your camera, speakers, and microphone
4.2 Adjust your video quality
4.3 Adjust your mobile camera
4.1 Change your camera, speakers, and microphone
On the web
Change your camera, speakers, and microphone:
Open Meet and click More > Settings .
Click General.
Choose a setting you want to change:
Video
Microphone
Speakers
Click Done.
4.2 Adjust your video quality
If you’re experiencing a poor network connection, video or audio delays, or for any other issue affecting your video quality, you might need to adjust your video resolution.
On the web
Adjust your video quality:
Open Meet and click More > Settings .
Click Network and choose a setting you want to change:
To change the image quality from your device that others see, click Send resolution (maximum).
To change the image quality that you see from other participants, click Receive resolution (maximum).
Click Done.
Note: High definition (720p) uses more data, but results in sending or receiving a better quality picture. Standard definition (360p) uses less data, but results in sending or receiving a lower quality picture. Choose Audio only to use the least amount of data.
4.3 Adjust your mobile camera
If you’re using the Hangouts Meet app, you might want to reverse the (default) selfie mode on your phone’s camera.
On mobile devices
Adjust your camera:
Open the Hangouts Meet app and join a video meeting.
Tap More > Switch camera.
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ hangouts meet]
