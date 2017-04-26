HOW CAN DATA MINING & ANALYTICS ENHANCE EDUCATION? #Infographic
Just imagine – what if your educational experience was as personalized as your Netflix or Amazon Account? As more learning occurs online, more data is being generated. Consequently, all of this data can teach us about learners’ behaviors, which can help us improve and personalize education. Take a look at the below infographic and see how educational data mining and learning analytics can help!
(leer más...) Fuente: [ Collegesstats.org]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario