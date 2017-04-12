miércoles, 12 de abril de 2017

#emoocs2017 Conference. Fifth european #MOOC stakeholders summit 22-26 MAY 2017. Universidad Carlos III Madrid


Hoy traemos a este espacio al #emoocs2017 Conference. Fifth european #MOOC stakeholders summit 22-26 MAY 2017. que tendrá lugar en la Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

This is a preliminary schedule, subject to change without further notice.
Monday, May 22

08:30

EMOOCs Registration

09:30

Opening and Keynote SessionCarlos Delgado Kloos • Sir Timothy O'Shea • Javier Hernández Ros

11:30

Coffee Break and Research Track Work-in-Progress posters

12:00

Session 1A (Research): Facing Dropouts: Prediction and MoreSession 1B (Experience): Supporting Social Interactions in MOOCsSession 1C (Business): Successful MOOC Providers Strategies

13:30

Social Lunch

15:00

Session 2A (Research): Social and Peer LearningSession 2B (Experience): New Pedagogical Approaches with MOOCsSession 2C (Policy)

16:30

Coffee Break and Research Track Work-in-Progress posters

17:00

Session 3A (Research): Design and Innovation in Educational ContentSession 3B (Experience): Experiences with MOOCs in Asia-PacificSession 3C (Business): Proctoring and Certification
Tuesday, May 23

08:30

EMOOCs Registration

09:00

Plenary Keynote SessionRick Levin • Simon Nelson

10:30

Session 4B (Experience): Success Stories with MOOCsSession 4C (Business): Automated TranslationSession 4A (Policy)

11:30

Coffee Break and Experience Track Work-in-Progress posters

12:00

Session 5A (Research): Learner Intention and SuccessSession 5B (Experience): Addressing Learners' NeedsSession 5C (Policy)

13:30

Social Lunch

15:00

Session 6A (Research): Learning Analytics and AssessmentSession 6B (Business): MOOCs for CompaniesSession 6C (Policy)

16:30

Coffee Break and Experience Track Work-in-Progress posters

17:00

Plenary Panel SessionPierre Dillenbourg • Anant Agarwal • Carolina Jeux • Rick Levin • Simon Nelson

19:30

Gala Reception
Wednesday, May 24

10:00

Plenary Keynote Session (with Open edX Conference)Anant Agarwal

10:45

State of Open edX (with Open edX Conference)

11:45

Workshops Registration

12:30

Workshop 1: HybridEd: Blended Learning (1 of 2)Workshop 2: Learning Analytics to Overcome Language Barriers (1 of 2)

14:00

Snacks

14:45

Workshop 1: HybridEd: Blended Learning (2 of 2)Workshop 2: Learning Analytics to Overcome Language Barriers (2 of 2)
Thursday, May 25

09:00

Workshops Registration

09:30

Workshop 3: Green Keen? (1 of 2)Workshop 4: MOOC Design Method (1 of 2)Workshop 7: Cultural Diversity (EMMA)

11:30

Coffee Break

12:00

Workshop 3: Green Keen? (2 of 2)Workshop 4: MOOC Design Method (2 of 2)Workshop 8: Global Public Health

13:30

Social Lunch

15:00

Workshop 5: Speaking on Camera (1 of 2)Workshop 6: Framing the Talking Head (1 of 2)Workshop 9: The Art of Disruption (1 of 4)

16:30

Coffee Break

17:00

Workshop 5: Speaking on Camera (2 of 2)Workshop 6: Framing the Talking Head (2 of 2)Workshop 9: The Art of Disruption (2 of 4)
Friday, May 26

09:00

EMOOCs Spanish Track Registration

09:30

Spanish Track Opening and Keynote SessionCarlos Alario Hoyos • Carlos Delgado Kloos • Rocael Hernández Rizzardini • Armando Fox • Carolina Jeux

11:30

Coffee Break

12:00

Session 7A (Spanish Track, Research)Session 7B (Spanish Track, Experience)Workshop 9: The Art of Disruption (3 of 4)

13:00

MOOCs in LatinAmerica

14:00

Social Lunch

15:30

Session 8A (Spanish Track, Research)Sesson 8B (Spanish Track, Experience)Workshop 9: The Art of Disruption (4 of 4)

16:30

Coffee Break

17:00


Spanish Track Plenary Panel Session and ClosingCarlos Alario Hoyos • Carlos Delgado Kloos • José Manuel Pérez Tornero • Rocael Hernández Rizzardini

Anant Agarwal

edX 
CEO
Carlos Alario Hoyos

Carlos Delgado Kloos

Universidad Carlos III de Madrid 
Vice President for Strategy and Digital Education
Pierre Dillenbourg

EPFL 
Professor
Armando Fox

UC Berkeley 
Professor
Carolina Jeux

Telefónica Educación Digital 
CEO
Rick Levin

Coursera 
CEO
Simon Nelson

FutureLearn 
CEO
Sir Timothy O'Shea

University of Edinburgh 
Principal and Vice-Chancellor
José Manuel Pérez Tornero

Rocael Hernández Rizzardini

Javier Hernández Ros

European Commission 
Director, Directorate G, DG CONNECT


Fuente: [ #eMOOCs2017 ]

