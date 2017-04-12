emoocs2017 Conference. Fifth european #MOOC stakeholders summit 22-26 MAY 2017. Universidad Carlos III Madrid

This is a preliminary schedule, subject to change without further notice.

08:30

09:30

11:30

12:00

13:30

15:00

16:30

17:00

08:30

09:00

10:30

11:30

12:00

13:30

15:00

16:30

17:00

19:30

10:00

10:45

11:45

12:30

14:00

14:45

09:00

09:30

11:30

12:00

13:30

15:00

16:30

17:00

09:00

09:30

11:30

12:00

13:00

14:00

15:30

16:30

17:00



Carlos Delgado Kloos Universidad Carlos III de Madrid Vice President for Strategy and Digital Education



Armando Fox UC Berkeley Professor



Carolina Jeux Telefónica Educación Digital CEO



Sir Timothy O'Shea University of Edinburgh Principal and Vice-Chancellor



Javier Hernández Ros European Commission Director, Directorate G, DG CONNECT

