#emoocs2017 Conference. Fifth european #MOOC stakeholders summit 22-26 MAY 2017. Universidad Carlos III Madrid
Hoy traemos a este espacio al #emoocs2017 Conference. Fifth european #MOOC stakeholders summit 22-26 MAY 2017. que tendrá lugar en la Universidad Carlos III de Madrid
This is a preliminary schedule, subject to change without further notice.
Monday, May 22
08:30
09:30
11:30
12:00
13:30
15:00
16:30
17:00
Tuesday, May 23
08:30
09:00
10:30
11:30
12:00
13:30
15:00
16:30
17:00
19:30
Wednesday, May 24
10:00
10:45
11:45
12:30
14:00
14:45
Thursday, May 25
09:00
09:30
11:30
12:00
13:30
15:00
16:30
17:00
Friday, May 26
09:00
09:30
11:30
12:00
13:00
14:00
15:30
16:30
17:00
Anant Agarwal
edX
CEO
Carlos Delgado Kloos
Universidad Carlos III de Madrid
Vice President for Strategy and Digital Education
Pierre Dillenbourg
EPFL
Professor
Armando Fox
UC Berkeley
Professor
Carolina Jeux
Telefónica Educación Digital
CEO
Rick Levin
Coursera
CEO
Simon Nelson
FutureLearn
CEO
Sir Timothy O'Shea
University of Edinburgh
Principal and Vice-Chancellor
Javier Hernández Ros
European Commission
Director, Directorate G, DG CONNECT
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ #eMOOCs2017 ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario en la entrada