Deep Learning - The Past, Present and Future of Artificial Intelligence. Slideshare @lukasmasuch Lukas Masuch

Published on Dec 5, 2015



In the last couple of years, deep learning techniques have transformed the world of artificial intelligence. One by one, the abilities and techniques that humans once imagined were uniquely our own have begun to fall to the onslaught of ever more powerful machines. Deep neural networks are now better than humans at tasks such as face recognition and object recognition. They’ve mastered the ancient game of Go and thrashed the best human players. “The pace of progress in artificial general intelligence is incredible fast” (Elon Musk – CEO Tesla & SpaceX) leading to an AI that “would be either the best or the worst thing ever to happen to humanity” (Stephen Hawking – Physicist).



What sparked this new hype? How is Deep Learning different from previous approaches? Let's look behind the curtain and unravel the reality. This talk will introduce the core concept of deep learning, explore why Sundar Pichai (CEO Google) recently announced that "machine learning is a core transformative way by which Google is rethinking everything they are doing" and explain why "deep learning is probably one of the most exciting things that is happening in the computer industry" (Jen-Hsun Huang – CEO NVIDIA).