AnticipaUS #Diálogos (IV) Dra. Cristina Garmendia Mendizábal @cristinagarmend ‏@unisevilla

It is possible that Borges’s insight is the source for many other stories that have made the classification of knowledge into a paradoxical, absurd, and impossible task. Among all the fanciful classifications that have been suggested to librarians in the postmodern era, Paul Braffort’s Les Bibliothèques invisibles (Invisible Libraries) 5 deserves mention. He proposes organizing books based on their literal titles, according to criteria such as colors (allowing the classification of books such as Simenon’s The Yellow Dog or Queneau’s The Blue Flowers), the calendar (which would unite titles like Bossuet’s Maundy Thursday, Marx’s The Eighteenth Brumaire, and Huizinga’s The Autumn of the Middle Ages), or relatives (where we would find, for example, Dostoyevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Bernhard’s Wittgenstein’s Nephew). Another criterion, more precise but equally unsuitable for classifying and organizing knowledge, is found in Vladimir Nabokov’s Invitation to a Beheading, 6 where a prison librarian maintained a catalog that classified books according to their number of pages. These and other similar stories arise from the same cultural experience: when we emphasize the way useless or ridiculous aspects of order lead to arbitrariness, knowledge is seen as something that cannot be meaningfully organized, as something monstrous.
While working, the mind proceeds from disorder to order. It is important that it maintain resources of disorder until the end, and that the order it has begun to impose on itself does not bind it so completely, does not become such a rigid master, that it cannot change it and make use of its initial liberty. —
Paul Valéry, Tel quel1
El Viernes 31 de marzo del 2017 y a las 12,30 horas tuvo lugar, en la Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingeniería Informática (Salón de Grados), la cuarta de las entrevistas planificadas en los ‘Diálogos Anticipa’. En esta ocasión, tuvimos la oportunidad de contar con la Dra. Cristina Garmendia Mendizábal, presidenta de la Fundación Cotec para la innovación y Ministra de Ciencia e Innovación del Gobierno de España desde el año 2008 hasta 2011.
Sigue #EnDirecto por https://t.co/IkGhx1UkCP el IV Diálogo #AnticipaUS con @cristinagarmend 📺 pic.twitter.com/HevNSj8seV— Universidad Sevilla (@unisevilla) March 31, 2017
Maravillada escuchando a @cristinagarmend hablar de la importancia de potenciar lo multidisciplinar y colaboración. Habla de #SinergiaUS 😃 pic.twitter.com/TtA9e698Wr— MariCarmen Romero (@mcromerot) March 31, 2017
Fuente: [ Universidad de Sevilla. Tv.us]
