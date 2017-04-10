10 uses cases - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Education #AI

In the beginning of 2016 Jill Watson, an IBM-designed bot, has been helping graduate students at Georgia Institute of Technology solve problems with their design projects. Responding to questions over email and posted on forums, Jill had a casual, colloquial tone, and was able to offer nuanced and accurate responses within minutes. A robot has been teaching graduate students for 5 months and none of them realized. Here are just a few of artificial intelligence tools and technologies that will shape and define the educational experience of the future.

Duolingo: voice recognition for language learning

Duolingo is the world’s most popular platform to learn a language. App predicts your word strength, figures out which sentences will help you best practice your weakest words/skills, recommends immersion practice documents (translations) based on your progress and estimates the quality of a translation-in-progress.

Plexuss: college comparison and recruitment platform

Plexuss facilitates contact between universities and future students, and aims to help students make an informed decision when it comes to choosing the right university. It allows users to take a virtual tour of their selected campuses, compare colleges, and chat with universities of their choice. The platform includes a college ranking system, which collates data from trustworthy sources including Forbes, Reuters and Shanghai Ranking. Algorithm compares data using a variety of criteria like in- and out-of-state tuition,

