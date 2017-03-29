miércoles, 29 de marzo de 2017

Vol 12, No 03 (2017) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)


Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número el Vol 12, No 03 (2017) de la revista :

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)


This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gape between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

Vol 12, No 03 (2017)

Table of Contents

Papers

A Genetic-algorithm Approach for Balancing Learning Styles and Academic Attributes in Heterogeneous Grouping of Students
Anon Sukstrienwong
PDF
pp. 4-25
Heuristic Evaluation of an Institutional E-learning System: A Nigerian Case
Olawande Daramola, Olufunke Oladipupo, Ibukun Afolabi, Ademola Olopade
PDF
pp. 26-42
Analysing the Outcome of a Learning Process Conducted Within the System ALS_CORR[LP]
Elghouch Nihad, En-naimi El Mokhtar, Yassine Zaoui Seghroucheni
PDF
pp. 43-56
An Applicable Way of Teaching Quality Evaluation Based on MOOC Platform
Chen Zhuo, Xiaoming Dong
PDF
pp. 57-67
Exploring Adaptive Teaching Competencies in Big Data Era
Miftachul Huda, Andino Maseleno, Masitah Shahrill, Kamarul Azmi Jasmi, Ismail Mustari, Bushrah Basiron
PDF
pp. 68-83
Undergraduate Students’ Perspectives of the Extent of Practicing Netiquettes in a Jordanian Southern University
Yousef M. Arouri, Diala A. Hamaidi
PDF
pp. 84-97
An Innovative Media Platform-Supported Blended Methodology in English for Dental Purposes Program
Jafar Asgari Arani
PDF
pp. 98-109
A Serious Game for Learning C Programming Language Concepts Using Solo Taxonomy
Alaeeddine Yassine, Driss Chenouni, Mohammed Berrada, Ahmed Tahiri
PDF
pp. 110-127
The Effect of Switching the Order of Experimental Teaching in the Study of Simple Gravity Pendulum – A Study with Junior High-school Learners
Charilaos Tsihouridis, Dennis Vavougios, George Ioannidis
PDF
pp. 128-141
Defining E-Learning Level of Use in Jordanian Universities Using CBAM Framework
Nasim Abdulwahab Matar
PDF
pp. 142-153
The Role of Perceived Relevance and Attention in Teachers’ Attitude and Intention to Use Educational Video Games
Antonio Sánchez-Mena, José Martí-Parreño, Joaquín Aldás-Manzano
PDF
pp. 154-168
How to Assist Tutors to Rebuild Groups Within an ITS by Exploiting Traces. Case of a Closed Forum.
Mohammed Salihoun, Fatima Guerouate, Naoual Berbiche, Mohamed Sbihi
PDF
pp. 169-181
Data-driven Learning in Second Language Writing Class: A Survey of Empirical Studies
Qinqin Luo, Jie Zhou
PDF
pp. 182-196
diffMOOC: Differentiated Learning Paths Through the Use of Differentiated Instruction within MOOC
Jihane Sophia Tahiri, Samir Bennani, Mohamed Khalidi Idrissi
PDF
pp. 197-218
Attentional Control and other Executive Functions
Athanasios Drigas, Maria Karyotaki
PDF
pp. 219-233



 Fuente: [ iJET]

