Vol 12, No 03 (2017) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
Vol 12, No 03 (2017)
Table of Contents
Papers
A Genetic-algorithm Approach for Balancing Learning Styles and Academic Attributes in Heterogeneous Grouping of Students
Anon Sukstrienwong
pp. 4-25
Olawande Daramola, Olufunke Oladipupo, Ibukun Afolabi, Ademola Olopade
pp. 26-42
Elghouch Nihad, En-naimi El Mokhtar, Yassine Zaoui Seghroucheni
pp. 43-56
Chen Zhuo, Xiaoming Dong
pp. 57-67
Miftachul Huda, Andino Maseleno, Masitah Shahrill, Kamarul Azmi Jasmi, Ismail Mustari, Bushrah Basiron
pp. 68-83
Undergraduate Students’ Perspectives of the Extent of Practicing Netiquettes in a Jordanian Southern University
Yousef M. Arouri, Diala A. Hamaidi
pp. 84-97
Jafar Asgari Arani
pp. 98-109
Alaeeddine Yassine, Driss Chenouni, Mohammed Berrada, Ahmed Tahiri
pp. 110-127
The Effect of Switching the Order of Experimental Teaching in the Study of Simple Gravity Pendulum – A Study with Junior High-school Learners
Charilaos Tsihouridis, Dennis Vavougios, George Ioannidis
pp. 128-141
Nasim Abdulwahab Matar
pp. 142-153
The Role of Perceived Relevance and Attention in Teachers’ Attitude and Intention to Use Educational Video Games
Antonio Sánchez-Mena, José Martí-Parreño, Joaquín Aldás-Manzano
pp. 154-168
Mohammed Salihoun, Fatima Guerouate, Naoual Berbiche, Mohamed Sbihi
pp. 169-181
Qinqin Luo, Jie Zhou
pp. 182-196
Jihane Sophia Tahiri, Samir Bennani, Mohamed Khalidi Idrissi
pp. 197-218
Athanasios Drigas, Maria Karyotaki
pp. 219-233
