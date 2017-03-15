The Future of Learning Technology in UK Higher Education. @microsoft @surface
“There’s natural tension
between ‘students as
consumers’ and the
idea that ‘education is
about creativity and
collaboration’. The gap
is bridged by good
teaching.”
David White,
University of the Arts London
Hoy traemos a este espacio este documento de Microsoft Surface titulado: "The Future of Learning Technology in UK Higher Education."
Y que en su introducción nos presentan así:
At Microsoft it’s essential that we understand how we can support innovative individuals, businesses and organisations to shape the future – and there is no more important area for innovation than Higher Education.
Introduction
Learning delivery in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) is being reshaped before our eyes, thanks in part to advances in technology and the new pedagogical theories facilitated by that technology.
In order to understand more about the ever-evolving relationship between technology and learning, we spent time speaking with six of the UK’s leading learning technologists working within HEIs.
In a series of interviews exploring current practice, changing needs and key trends, we were able to establish how digital devices are being used in universities and how cutting-edge technology can continue to compliment a sector experiencing fresh emphasis on collaboration, creation and innovation.
(leer más...) Fuente: [ Slideshare vía Microsoft Surface]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario en la entrada