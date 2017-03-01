miércoles, 1 de marzo de 2017

The Bitcoin ecosystem. Infographic @BitcoinMagazine #fintech #blockchain



Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía de 2015  titulada "Bitcoin Ecosystem " y que nos presentan así en "Bitcoin Magazine":

Infographic of the Bitcoin Ecosystem

 







On January 3, 2009, the Genesis block, or the first block in the Bitcoin blockchain, was created. In the coinbase parameter, there was a simple message: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.” From that one block, Bitcoin was born. 
Bitcoin has come a long way from that initial statement by Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto. The technology is growing up and changing from its early days as a project adopted by impassioned technologists and libertarians to a technology widely researched and used by financial institutions worldwide. (leer más...) 

 Fuente: [ Bitcoin Magazine]

