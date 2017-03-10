How to Create and Share an Infographic Resume. Infographic @hubspot @soph_bern
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía titulada "How to Create and Share an Infographic Resume [Infographic]" Written by Sophia Bernazzani | @soph_bern en HubSpot que nos presentan así:
The modern job search is incredibly competitive, and technology has made it easier for your resume and job application to be overlooked and discarded before you even make it to the interview.
Luckily, technology is also here to help. There's no longer a template for how to apply for a job -- you can use social media, websites, and even interactive campaigns to get your name noticed by a recruiter.
Download our 10 free marketing resume templates here.
One resume format you may not have considered? Infographics. A highly engaging and visually appealing infographic that explains your skills and qualifications might help you stand out in the crowd and serve as a work sample when applying for a job. (leer más...)
Fuente: [ HubSpot]
