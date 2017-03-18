Anatomy of a smart city. The are 21 megacities with over 10 Million people. #smartcity
Smart City Infographic
Quick Facts and Stats:
Up until 1975 there were just 3 Megacities (New York, Tokyo and Mexico City). Today there are 21.
The top 600 urban centers generate 60% of global GDP
By 2025, the number of megacities is expected to reach 29
Cisco estimates that cities that run on information can improve their energy efficiency by 30% within 20 years.
The annual Smarter cities IT market opportunity is expected to be $34 Billion.
(leer más...) Fuente: [postscapes ]
