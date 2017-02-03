REPORT OF THE REVIEW GROUP ON UK HIGHER EDUCATION SECTOR AGENCIES. #AnticipaUS #BRexit

​ UK higher education has a global reputation for excellence, and sector agencies have played an important role in supporting universities to deliver world-class teaching, learning and research.

However, changes in the policy, funding and operating environment made it timely to review the current framework of agencies, and to consider how they might best meet the needs of universities and other stakeholders in the future.

This report sets out the findings and recommendations of the review of the UK higher education sector agencies landscape, launched in March 2016 by Universities UK and GuildHE. It sets out the background and context to the review, providing a concise overview of the landscape as it appeared to the review group, the issues confronting agencies and the concerns emerging from university leaders.

The review group met five times and an extensive programme of engagement with stakeholders was carried out over the course of the review, particularly with the sector agencies themselves.

The group believes that the framework of recommendations set out in this report will create a more robust and effective sector agency landscape which meets the needs of its users.

The review considered the following higher education agencies:

Equality Challenge Unit (ECU)

Higher Education Academy (HEA)

Higher Education Careers Services Unit (HECSU)

Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA)

Jisc

Leadership Foundation for Higher Education (LFHE)

Office for the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIAHE)

Quality Assurance Agency (QAA)

Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS)

Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA

The report includes a number of recommendations including seeing the number of core agencies taking subscriptions from institutions (particularly in England) reduced from nine to six over the next two years. Most significantly, a new body is proposed that will bring together the functions of the Equality Challenge Unit (ECU), the Higher Education Academy (HEA) and the Leadership Foundation for Higher Education (LFHE).

Recommendations from the review group report include:

The core functions of the Equality Challenge Unit (ECU), the Higher Education Academy (HEA) and the Leadership Foundation for Higher Education (LFHE) should be merged into a single body to create a new, more responsive agency supporting institutions in relation to equality and diversity, learning and teaching, and leadership and governance A transition group should be established to help coordinate the delivery of the proposed merged body

A transition group should be established to help coordinate the delivery of the proposed merged body The Higher Education Careers Service Unit (HECSU), Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), Jisc and UCAS should form a strategic delivery partnership with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of data-related functions and services

The Higher Education Careers Services Unit (HECSU) – as a largely commercial organisation already generating around 95% of its income from commercial activity – should move towards a subscription-free funding model over the next two years

A forum should be established for chairs of sector agencies, with senior representation from both Universities UK and GuildHE.

Commenting on the final report, Sir David Bell, Chair of the review group and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Reading , said: “Sector agencies have been integral to the success of UK higher education, helping institutions deliver world-class teaching, learning and research.

“The sector has, however, undergone significant policy reforms and funding changes in recent years. Most of the sector agencies have been in place for many years, so it was important to ensure that they have all adapted to this new environment and that they are able to meet the needs of a dynamic and increasingly diverse sector.

“The review identified a clear need for reform. Reducing duplication and improving value for money and coordination between agencies were some of the key concerns identified by institutional leaders and other stakeholders.

“These recommendations, including the creation of a new, merged body, should help ensure that the agencies continue to succeed and support the sector well into the future. The review group is grateful to all the agencies for their cooperation and thoughtful engagement throughout the process. We look forward to working with them to implement these recommendations.”