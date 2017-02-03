REPORT OF THE REVIEW GROUP ON UK HIGHER EDUCATION SECTOR AGENCIES. #AnticipaUS #BRexit
FOREWORD
Our universities are a source of great strength, and the UK higher education sector is something of which we can rightly be very proud. Millions of students benefit from our excellence in teaching and learning, and our research base is globally recognised as worldleading. However, the past five years have been a period of profound change, and the future continues to look extremely challenging.
These challenges have affected all stakeholders in UK higher education. Universities, funders and government departments, and the sector agencies that have played such an important role in UK higher education over many years, have all had to adapt to a new and dynamic operating environment. It was in this context – of significant changes in the policy and funding landscape, and a recognition that the needs of universities were changing as the operating environment evolved – that Universities UK (UUK) and GuildHE launched the review of UK higher education sector agencies.
As this report sets out, sector agencies have been integral to the success of our higher education sector, yet there is a need for reform. Agencies must to adapt to ensure they are able to meet the needs of the sector in the future. This report articulates an ambitious and challenging programme of reforms that will deliver a new settlement between agencies and the sector. We commend Sir David Bell, as chair of the review group, and his colleagues, for the thoughtful and considered set of recommendations presented in this report. It is now imperative that all stakeholders come together to implement, in full, the framework of recommendations set out by Sir David and his review group. This endeavour must include university leaders, their representative bodies, sector agencies and other stakeholders.
Finally, on behalf of the review group and all of our colleagues at UUK and GuildHE, we would like to extend our thanks to the representatives of the sector agencies who have contributed greatly to the important work of the review group. All played a full role in the review, and committed considerable time and resources to providing the evidence that has underpinned the deliberations of the group. This work shaped the findings presented in this report to a considerable degree.
UK higher education has a global reputation for excellence, and sector agencies have played an important role in supporting universities to deliver world-class teaching, learning and research.
However, changes in the policy, funding and operating environment made it timely to review the current framework of agencies, and to consider how they might best meet the needs of universities and other stakeholders in the future.
This report sets out the findings and recommendations of the review of the UK higher education sector agencies landscape, launched in March 2016 by Universities UK and GuildHE. It sets out the background and context to the review, providing a concise overview of the landscape as it appeared to the review group, the issues confronting agencies and the concerns emerging from university leaders.
The review group met five times and an extensive programme of engagement with stakeholders was carried out over the course of the review, particularly with the sector agencies themselves.
The group believes that the framework of recommendations set out in this report will create a more robust and effective sector agency landscape which meets the needs of its users.
Review recommends changes to higher education sector agencies
The review considered the following higher education agencies:
- Equality Challenge Unit (ECU)
- Higher Education Academy (HEA)
- Higher Education Careers Services Unit (HECSU)
- Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA)
- Jisc
- Leadership Foundation for Higher Education (LFHE)
- Office for the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIAHE)
- Quality Assurance Agency (QAA)
- Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS)
- Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA
The report includes a number of recommendations including seeing the number of core agencies taking subscriptions from institutions (particularly in England) reduced from nine to six over the next two years. Most significantly, a new body is proposed that will bring together the functions of the Equality Challenge Unit (ECU), the Higher Education Academy (HEA) and the Leadership Foundation for Higher Education (LFHE).
Recommendations from the review group report include:
- The core functions of the Equality Challenge Unit (ECU), the Higher Education Academy (HEA) and the Leadership Foundation for Higher Education (LFHE) should be merged into a single body to create a new, more responsive agency supporting institutions in relation to equality and diversity, learning and teaching, and leadership and governance A transition group should be established to help coordinate the delivery of the proposed merged body
- The Higher Education Careers Service Unit (HECSU), Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), Jisc and UCAS should form a strategic delivery partnership with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of data-related functions and services
- The Higher Education Careers Services Unit (HECSU) – as a largely commercial organisation already generating around 95% of its income from commercial activity – should move towards a subscription-free funding model over the next two years
- A forum should be established for chairs of sector agencies, with senior representation from both Universities UK and GuildHE.
Commenting on the final report, Sir David Bell, Chair of the review group and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Reading, said: “Sector agencies have been integral to the success of UK higher education, helping institutions deliver world-class teaching, learning and research.
“The sector has, however, undergone significant policy reforms and funding changes in recent years. Most of the sector agencies have been in place for many years, so it was important to ensure that they have all adapted to this new environment and that they are able to meet the needs of a dynamic and increasingly diverse sector.
“The review identified a clear need for reform. Reducing duplication and improving value for money and coordination between agencies were some of the key concerns identified by institutional leaders and other stakeholders.
“These recommendations, including the creation of a new, merged body, should help ensure that the agencies continue to succeed and support the sector well into the future. The review group is grateful to all the agencies for their cooperation and thoughtful engagement throughout the process. We look forward to working with them to implement these recommendations.”
