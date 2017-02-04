Play, passion, purpose: Tony Wagner at @TEDxNYED @DrTonyWagner @TEDx ..Creando innovadores
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta conferencia TEDX, hacía mucho que no traíamos una, en este caso se titula "Play, passion, purpose" de Tony Wagner at TEDxNYED .
Así se nos presenta Tony en su web:
About Tony
TONY WAGNER currently serves as an Expert In Residence at Harvard University’s new Innovation Lab and as a Senior Research Fellow at the Learning Policy Institute, founded by Linda Darling-Hammond in 2015. Prior to these appointments, Tony was the first Innovation Education Fellow at the Technology & Entrepreneurship Center at Harvard, and the founder and co-director of the Change Leadership Group at the Harvard Graduate School of Education for more than a decade. His previous work experience includes twelve years as a high school teacher, K-8 principal, university professor in teacher education, and founding executive director of Educators for Social Responsibility.
Tony is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences and a widely published author. His work includes numerous articles and six books. Tony’s latest, Most Likely To Succeed: Preparing Our Kids for The Innovation Era, co-authored by Ted Dintersmith, was just published by Scribner. Creating Innovators: The Making of Young People Who Will Change The World, was published by Scribner in 2012 to rave reviews and has been translated into 12 languages. His 2008 book, The Global Achievement Gap continues to be an international best seller, with a Second Edition recently released.
Tony recently served as the Strategic Education Advisor for a major new education documentary, “Most Likely to Succeed,” which had its world premiere at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. He also collaborated with noted filmmaker Robert Compton to create a 60 minute documentary, “The Finland Phenomenon: Inside The World’s Most Surprising School System” in 2010.
Tony earned an M.A.T. and an Ed.D. at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education
Por último os dejo este texto:
.
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ youtube TEDXNYD ]
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ youtube TEDXNYD ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario en la entrada