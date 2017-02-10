Pixel Recursive Super Resolution. Paper @Google Brain. Ryan Dahl, Mohammad Norouzi & Jonathon Shlens
Google’s Multilingual Neural Machine Translation System: Enabling Zero-Shot Translation y del domingo, 8 de enero de 2017 "Learning from Simulated and Unsupervised Images through Adversarial Training" . @apple inc. Research ... hoy traemos a este espacio otro paper de Google ... aquí os dejamos el
Abstract
We present a pixel recursive super resolution model that
synthesizes realistic details into images while enhancing
their resolution. A low resolution image may correspond
to multiple plausible high resolution images, thus modeling
the super resolution process with a pixel independent conditional
model often results in averaging different details–hence blurry edges. By contrast, our model is able to represent a multimodal conditional distribution by properly modeling the statistical dependencies among the high resolution image pixels, conditioned on a low resolution input. We employ a PixelCNN architecture to define a strong prior over natural images and jointly optimize this prior with a deep conditioning convolutional network. Human evaluations indicate that samples from our proposed model look.(leer más...)
Fuente: [slideshare vía google ]
