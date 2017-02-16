#IoTInternational @iot_conference BUILDING THE #IoT: CRITICAL DEVICE-LEVEL TECHNOLOGIES
Hoy traemos a este espacio la conferencia internacional "BUILDING THE IoT: CRITICAL DEVICE-LEVEL TECHNOLOGIES" que tendrá lugar el 7th-8th MARCH 2017, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
Así nos presentan el envento en su web
FIVE KEY INDUSTRY THEMES
The presentations will be grouped into five key themes which collectively provide complete coverage for Building the IoT: Critical Device-Level Technologies.
The "Critical Device-Level Technologies of the IoT" Conference 2017 will foster an in-depth understanding of rapidly changing IoT device-level design requirements, system on a chip (SoC) needs, protocols, networks, security and sensor development. Most importantly, the program will reveal ways that your company and products may be part of the phenomenal IoT opportunity.
The 7th CS International conference will build on the success of its predecessors, with industry-leading insiders delivering more than 30 presentations spanning five sectors.
Together, these talks will detail breakthroughs in device technology; offer insights into the current status and the evolution of compound semiconductor devices; and provide details of advances in tools and processes that will help to drive up fab yields and throughputs.
Attendees at this two-day conference will gain an up-to-date overview of the status of the CS industry, and have opportunities to meet many other key players within this community.
Sales of PICs are soaring, with their deployment helping to boost the capacity of networks and data centres. To aid this industry, we are strengthening the relationships between the makers and the users of these integrated circuits by organising the 2nd PIC International, a global conference dedicated to this industry.
Attendees to the conference will hear industry-leading insiders delivering more than 30 presentations spanning five sectors. The conference will equip the delegates with an up-to-date overview of the status of the PIC industry, and provided them with many opportunities to meet other key players within this community.
|CONFERENCE NETWORKING DRINKS RECEPTION - MONDAY 6TH MARCH 2017
The organisers of the IoT International Conference, in association with IQE plc, invite you to a networking drinks reception, held from 19:00 until 22:00.
This will be held at Satellite 6 and 7 at the Sheraton Brussels Airport Hotel.
|DAY 1 - TUESDAY 7TH MARCH 2017
|Start
|Finish
|Speaker
|Presentation Title
|08:00
|08:50
|REGISTRATION - Including tea/coffee
|08:50
|09:00
|HOUSEKEEPING - Conference Chair
DEVICE TECHNOLOGIES AND THE IOT BUSINESS
|09:00
|09:25
|Frans Frielink, Qorvo
KEYNOTE
|The IoT is a Service Application
|09:25
|09:50
|Julian Watson, IHS Markit
ANALYST
|IoT Growth Opportunities and Technology Fragmentation
|09:50
|10:15
|Matthias Weiss, Commsolid
|Unleashing 3GPP's NB-IoT Full Market Potential - Opening Up New Application Domains
|10:15
|10:40
|William Webb, Weightless SIG
|IoT Communications - Barriers to Achieving 50 Billion IoT Devices
|10:40
|11:05
|James Murphy, IBM Watson
|Securing IoT Implementations – How Well Are Your Devices Protected?
|11:05
|11:35
|COFFEE BREAK
IOT SENSORS
|11:35
|12:00
|Jérémie Bouchaud, IHS Markit
ANALYST
|The Impact of IoT on the Sensor Market
|12:05
|12:30
|Danny Hughes, VersaSense
|Generating Value from the Internet of Things (IoT)
|12:35
|13:00
|Gerard Colston, Advanced EPI Materials & Devices
|3C-SiC Based Sensors For Harsh Environments
|13:00
|14:20
|LUNCH BREAK
|14:20
|14:45
|Mike Noonen, Silego Technology
|Configurability is the Key to IoT Innovation and Profitability
|14:50
|15:15
|Ulrich Herleb, Brewer Science
|A Novel Approach To How The World Senses: Highly Sensitive, Real-time Response, Light-weight And Flexible Sensor Systems
|15:15
|15:45
|AFTERNOON TEA
IOT SECURITY
|15:45
|16:10
|Oscar Gámez, Lux Research
ANALYST
|Disruptive Approaches to Securing the IoT Ecosystem
|16:10
|16:35
|Frank Pasveer, imec
|An Intuitive and Trusted Connected World
|16:35
|17:00
|Geert-Jan Schrijen, Intrinsic-ID
|Secure Key Provisioning for the IoT
|17:00
|17:25
|François Ennesser, oneM2M
|Breaking Barriers: How Can We Establish Ubiquitous Exchange of Information Between Devices of Different Domains
|17:25
|17:50
|Chris Torr, Multos
|The Need for a Hardware Root of Trust in Endpoint Devices
|17:50
|18:15
|Haydn Povey, Secure Thingz
|Developing the Supply Chain of Trust for a Secure IoT
|18:15
|18:25
|CLOSING REMARKS - Conference Chair
|DAY 2 - WEDNESDAY 8TH MARCH 2017
|Start
|Finish
|Speaker
|Presentation Title
|08:00
|09:00
|REGISTRATION - Including tea/coffee
|09:00
|09:10
|HOUSEKEEPING - Conference Chair
IOT DIVERSITY - THE BILLION DEVICE 'NICHE'
|09:10
|09:35
|Marc Schmitt, Evertracker
|Artificial Intelligence and IoT - Algorithms Solve Problems
|09:35
|10:00
|Markku Ellilä, Enfucell Oy
|Thin and Flexible Sensor Patches for Remote Care of Elderly Patients
|10:00
|10:25
|Dan Isaacs, Xilinx
|All Programmable Technology in the Industrial IoT - Precise, Predictive, and Connected
|10:25
|10:55
|COFFEE BREAK
|10:55
|11:20
|Richard Kinder, Wirepas
|Industrial IoT Requires Fit-For-Purpose Connectivity
|11:20
|11:45
|John Baekelmans, imec
|IoT in Healthcare, From Reactive Data Gathering to Proactive Coaching
IOT DEVICE - LEVEL RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN
|11:45
|12:10
|Mark Presar, Kinetics
|Building High-performing Supplier Relationships
|12:10
|12:35
|Jurgen Sturm, The Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation
|Towards a Truly Comprehensive Internet of Things
|12:35
|13:35
|LUNCH BREAK
|13:35
|14:00
|Cedric Mayor, Presto Engineering
|14:00
|14:25
|Presentation to be announced
|14:25
|14:35
|CLOSING REMARKS - Conference Chair
Please Note: IoT International reserves the right to make any necessary changes to this agenda. Every effort will be made to keep presentations and speakers as represented. However, unforeseen circumstances may result in the substitution of a presentation topic or speaker. IoT International reserves the right to use photographs of any attendee for future promotions.
Fuente: [ iot international ]
