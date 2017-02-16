IoTInternational @iot_conference BUILDING THE #IoT: CRITICAL DEVICE-LEVEL TECHNOLOGIES

3 CONFERENCES, 2 DAYS, 1 EXHIBITION

The "Critical Device-Level Technologies of the IoT" Conference 2017 will foster an in-depth understanding of rapidly changing IoT device-level design requirements, system on a chip (SoC) needs, protocols, networks, security and sensor development. Most importantly, the program will reveal ways that your company and products may be part of the phenomenal IoT opportunity.

The 7th CS International conference will build on the success of its predecessors, with industry-leading insiders delivering more than 30 presentations spanning five sectors.

Together, these talks will detail breakthroughs in device technology; offer insights into the current status and the evolution of compound semiconductor devices; and provide details of advances in tools and processes that will help to drive up fab yields and throughputs.

Attendees at this two-day conference will gain an up-to-date overview of the status of the CS industry, and have opportunities to meet many other key players within this community.

Sales of PICs are soaring, with their deployment helping to boost the capacity of networks and data centres. To aid this industry, we are strengthening the relationships between the makers and the users of these integrated circuits by organising the 2nd PIC International, a global conference dedicated to this industry.

Attendees to the conference will hear industry-leading insiders delivering more than 30 presentations spanning five sectors. The conference will equip the delegates with an up-to-date overview of the status of the PIC industry, and provided them with many opportunities to meet other key players within this community.

CONFERENCE NETWORKING DRINKS RECEPTION - MONDAY 6TH MARCH 2017 The organisers of the IoT International Conference, in association with IQE plc, invite you to a networking drinks reception, held from 19:00 until 22:00.

This will be held at Satellite 6 and 7 at the Sheraton Brussels Airport Hotel.

DAY 1 - TUESDAY 7TH MARCH 2017 Start Finish Speaker Presentation Title 08:00 08:50 REGISTRATION - Including tea/coffee 08:50 09:00 HOUSEKEEPING - Conference Chair DEVICE TECHNOLOGIES AND THE IOT BUSINESS 09:00 09:25 Frans Frielink, Qorvo

KEYNOTE The IoT is a Service Application 09:25 09:50 Julian Watson, IHS Markit

ANALYST IoT Growth Opportunities and Technology Fragmentation 09:50 10:15 Matthias Weiss, Commsolid Unleashing 3GPP's NB-IoT Full Market Potential - Opening Up New Application Domains 10:15 10:40 William Webb, Weightless SIG IoT Communications - Barriers to Achieving 50 Billion IoT Devices 10:40 11:05 James Murphy, IBM Watson Securing IoT Implementations – How Well Are Your Devices Protected? 11:05 11:35 COFFEE BREAK IOT SENSORS 11:35 12:00 Jérémie Bouchaud, IHS Markit

ANALYST The Impact of IoT on the Sensor Market 12:05 12:30 Danny Hughes, VersaSense Generating Value from the Internet of Things (IoT) 12:35 13:00 Gerard Colston, Advanced EPI Materials & Devices 3C-SiC Based Sensors For Harsh Environments 13:00 14:20 LUNCH BREAK 14:20 14:45 Mike Noonen, Silego Technology Configurability is the Key to IoT Innovation and Profitability 14:50 15:15 Ulrich Herleb, Brewer Science A Novel Approach To How The World Senses: Highly Sensitive, Real-time Response, Light-weight And Flexible Sensor Systems 15:15 15:45 AFTERNOON TEA IOT SECURITY 15:45 16:10 Oscar Gámez, Lux Research

ANALYST Disruptive Approaches to Securing the IoT Ecosystem 16:10 16:35 Frank Pasveer, imec An Intuitive and Trusted Connected World 16:35 17:00 Geert-Jan Schrijen, Intrinsic-ID Secure Key Provisioning for the IoT 17:00 17:25 François Ennesser, oneM2M Breaking Barriers: How Can We Establish Ubiquitous Exchange of Information Between Devices of Different Domains 17:25 17:50 Chris Torr, Multos The Need for a Hardware Root of Trust in Endpoint Devices 17:50 18:15 Haydn Povey, Secure Thingz Developing the Supply Chain of Trust for a Secure IoT 18:15 18:25 CLOSING REMARKS - Conference Chair







DAY 2 - WEDNESDAY 8TH MARCH 2017 Start Finish Speaker Presentation Title 08:00 09:00 REGISTRATION - Including tea/coffee 09:00 09:10 HOUSEKEEPING - Conference Chair IOT DIVERSITY - THE BILLION DEVICE 'NICHE' 09:10 09:35 Marc Schmitt, Evertracker Artificial Intelligence and IoT - Algorithms Solve Problems 09:35 10:00 Markku Ellilä, Enfucell Oy Thin and Flexible Sensor Patches for Remote Care of Elderly Patients 10:00 10:25 Dan Isaacs, Xilinx All Programmable Technology in the Industrial IoT - Precise, Predictive, and Connected 10:25 10:55 COFFEE BREAK 10:55 11:20 Richard Kinder, Wirepas Industrial IoT Requires Fit-For-Purpose Connectivity 11:20 11:45 John Baekelmans, imec IoT in Healthcare, From Reactive Data Gathering to Proactive Coaching IOT DEVICE - LEVEL RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN 11:45 12:10 Mark Presar, Kinetics Building High-performing Supplier Relationships 12:10 12:35 Jurgen Sturm, The Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation Towards a Truly Comprehensive Internet of Things 12:35 13:35 LUNCH BREAK 13:35 14:00 Cedric Mayor, Presto Engineering 14:00 14:25 Presentation to be announced 14:25 14:35 CLOSING REMARKS - Conference Chair



