#IoTInternational @iot_conference BUILDING THE #IoT: CRITICAL DEVICE-LEVEL TECHNOLOGIES


Hoy traemos a este espacio la conferencia internacional "BUILDING THE IoT: CRITICAL DEVICE-LEVEL TECHNOLOGIES"    que tendrá lugar el 7th-8th MARCH 2017, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
Así nos presentan el envento en su web


FIVE KEY INDUSTRY THEMES

The presentations will be grouped into five key themes which collectively provide complete coverage for Building the IoT: Critical Device-Level Technologies.

3 CONFERENCES, 2 DAYS, 1 EXHIBITION

The "Critical Device-Level Technologies of the IoT" Conference 2017 will foster an in-depth understanding of rapidly changing IoT device-level design requirements, system on a chip (SoC) needs, protocols, networks, security and sensor development. Most importantly, the program will reveal ways that your company and products may be part of the phenomenal IoT opportunity.
The 7th CS International conference will build on the success of its predecessors, with industry-leading insiders delivering more than 30 presentations spanning five sectors.
Together, these talks will detail breakthroughs in device technology; offer insights into the current status and the evolution of compound semiconductor devices; and provide details of advances in tools and processes that will help to drive up fab yields and throughputs.
Attendees at this two-day conference will gain an up-to-date overview of the status of the CS industry, and have opportunities to meet many other key players within this community.
Sales of PICs are soaring, with their deployment helping to boost the capacity of networks and data centres. To aid this industry, we are strengthening the relationships between the makers and the users of these integrated circuits by organising the 2nd PIC International, a global conference dedicated to this industry.
Attendees to the conference will hear industry-leading insiders delivering more than 30 presentations spanning five sectors. The conference will equip the delegates with an up-to-date overview of the status of the PIC industry, and provided them with many opportunities to meet other key players within this community.
Por último os dejo la AGENDA del evento:
CONFERENCE NETWORKING DRINKS RECEPTION - MONDAY 6TH MARCH 2017
The organisers of the IoT International Conference, in association with IQE plc, invite you to a networking drinks reception, held from 19:00 until 22:00.
This will be held at Satellite 6 and 7 at the Sheraton Brussels Airport Hotel.
DAY 1 - TUESDAY 7TH MARCH 2017
StartFinishSpeakerPresentation Title
08:0008:50REGISTRATION - Including tea/coffee
08:5009:00HOUSEKEEPING - Conference Chair

DEVICE TECHNOLOGIES AND THE IOT BUSINESS

09:0009:25Frans Frielink, Qorvo
KEYNOTE		The IoT is a Service Application
09:2509:50Julian Watson, IHS Markit
ANALYST		IoT Growth Opportunities and Technology Fragmentation
09:5010:15Matthias Weiss, CommsolidUnleashing 3GPP's NB-IoT Full Market Potential - Opening Up New Application Domains
10:1510:40William Webb, Weightless SIGIoT Communications - Barriers to Achieving 50 Billion IoT Devices
10:4011:05James Murphy, IBM WatsonSecuring IoT Implementations – How Well Are Your Devices Protected?
11:0511:35COFFEE BREAK

IOT SENSORS

11:3512:00Jérémie Bouchaud, IHS Markit
ANALYST		The Impact of IoT on the Sensor Market
12:0512:30Danny Hughes, VersaSenseGenerating Value from the Internet of Things (IoT)
12:3513:00Gerard Colston, Advanced EPI Materials & Devices3C-SiC Based Sensors For Harsh Environments
13:0014:20LUNCH BREAK
14:2014:45Mike Noonen, Silego TechnologyConfigurability is the Key to IoT Innovation and Profitability
14:5015:15Ulrich Herleb, Brewer ScienceA Novel Approach To How The World Senses: Highly Sensitive, Real-time Response, Light-weight And Flexible Sensor Systems
15:1515:45AFTERNOON TEA

IOT SECURITY

15:4516:10Oscar Gámez, Lux Research
ANALYST		Disruptive Approaches to Securing the IoT Ecosystem
16:1016:35Frank Pasveer, imecAn Intuitive and Trusted Connected World
16:3517:00Geert-Jan Schrijen, Intrinsic-IDSecure Key Provisioning for the IoT
17:0017:25François Ennesser, oneM2MBreaking Barriers: How Can We Establish Ubiquitous Exchange of Information Between Devices of Different Domains
17:2517:50Chris Torr, MultosThe Need for a Hardware Root of Trust in Endpoint Devices
17:5018:15Haydn Povey, Secure ThingzDeveloping the Supply Chain of Trust for a Secure IoT
18:1518:25CLOSING REMARKS - Conference Chair


DAY 2 - WEDNESDAY 8TH MARCH 2017
StartFinishSpeakerPresentation Title
08:0009:00REGISTRATION - Including tea/coffee
09:0009:10HOUSEKEEPING - Conference Chair

IOT DIVERSITY - THE BILLION DEVICE 'NICHE'

09:1009:35Marc Schmitt, EvertrackerArtificial Intelligence and IoT - Algorithms Solve Problems
09:3510:00Markku Ellilä, Enfucell OyThin and Flexible Sensor Patches for Remote Care of Elderly Patients
10:0010:25Dan Isaacs, XilinxAll Programmable Technology in the Industrial IoT - Precise, Predictive, and Connected
10:2510:55COFFEE BREAK
10:5511:20Richard Kinder, WirepasIndustrial IoT Requires Fit-For-Purpose Connectivity
11:2011:45John Baekelmans, imecIoT in Healthcare, From Reactive Data Gathering to Proactive Coaching

IOT DEVICE - LEVEL RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN

11:4512:10Mark Presar, KineticsBuilding High-performing Supplier Relationships
12:1012:35Jurgen Sturm, The Alliance for Internet of Things InnovationTowards a Truly Comprehensive Internet of Things
12:3513:35LUNCH BREAK
13:3514:00Cedric Mayor, Presto Engineering
14:0014:25Presentation to be announced
14:2514:35CLOSING REMARKS - Conference Chair

Please Note: IoT International reserves the right to make any necessary changes to this agenda. Every effort will be made to keep presentations and speakers as represented. However, unforeseen circumstances may result in the substitution of a presentation topic or speaker. IoT International reserves the right to use photographs of any attendee for future promotions.

