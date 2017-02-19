domingo, 19 de febrero de 2017

Horizon Report > 2017 Higher Education Edition. @NMCorg


Hoy traemos a este espacio al Horizon Report. 2017 Higher Education Edition is a collaboration between The NEW MEDIA CONSORTIUM and The EDUCAUSE Learning Initiative, an EDUCAUSE Program.

The research behind the NMC Horizon Report: 2017 Higher Education Edition is jointly conducted by the New Media Consortium (NMC) and the EDUCAUSE Learning Initiative (ELI), an EDUCAUSE Program. The ELI’s critical participation in the production of this report and their strong support for the NMC Horizon Project is gratefully acknowledged. To learn more about ELI, visit www.educause.edu/eli; to learn more about the NMC, visit www.nmc.org. © 2017, The New Media Consortium ISBN 978-0-9977215-7-7


Aqui os dejamos el índice del informe:
6 años ya de informe Horizon Report, y el propio informe nos deja este resumen temático de lo tratado durante este periodo, en un cuadro que resulta muy llamativo y esclarecedor:


(leer más...) Fuente: [ slideshare vía NMC]

