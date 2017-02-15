EJEL. Volume 14 Issue 5 / Dec 2016. The Electronic Journal of e-Learning
The Electronic Journal of e-Learning provides perspectives on topics relevant to the study, implementation and management of e-Learning initiatives
Volume 14 Issue 5 / Dec 2016 pp291‑349
Editor: Robert Ramberg
Editorial
Guest Editors
Robert Ramberg earned his PhD in cognitive psychology at the department of psychology, Stockholm University and holds a position as professor at the department of computer‑ and systems sciences, Stockholm University (Technology enhanced learning and collaboration). Ramberg also holds a position as research director at the Swedish air force simulation center (FLSC), Swedish Defense Research Agency. Broadly conceptualized, his research focuses the design and evaluation of representations and representational artefacts to support learning, training and collaboration. Of particular interest to his research are socio‑cultural perspectives on learning and cognition, pedagogy and how these theories must be adapted when designing and evaluating technology enhanced learning and training environments. And more specifically how artifacts of various kinds (information technology and other tools) mediate human action, collaboration and learning.
Editorial for EJEL Volume 14 Issue 5 pp291‑292
The Kaleidoscope of Voices: An Action Research Approach to Informing Institutional e‑Learning Policy pp293‑300
Abstract
Abstract: This paper describes a two‑spiral action research approach (AR) in its analysis of the experience of a British University endeavouring to change and reposition itself in the context of fast pace external change in terms of innovation. Taking the European Union (EU) 2020 digital competence framework (Ferrari 2013), with its drive to address the huge EU digital skills gap as technological adaptation and use speed up and the call from the UK Government, employers, and students themselves to produce digitally competent graduates Higher Institutions need to consider their proposition. An action research approach, with its reflective stance, is relevant for complex and policy based studies, we argue, as the framework can encompass mixed methods techniques. Informed in conjunction with a ‘Panel of Experts’, thought‑leaders drawn from industry and academia, and incorporating a strong student voice, we believe the AR approach is key to offering insights and transparency in the quest for change. The transition from an initial top‑down management approach to a kaleidoscopic middle‑out partnership of the executive team with key internal stakeholders, including students, academic staff, librarians, learning technologists and IT specialists offers a new and inclusive approach offering the agility and the synergy that traditional models lack. Results indicate that strong research and technological leadership, building internal alliances with key stakeholders, focusing on the ‘middle out’ and a partnership approach to working with the Students Union all contribute to a transformational and shared approach to institution‑wide change at a time of complexity and contestation in Higher Education policy.
Keywords: Keywords: Higher Education, Action Research, Digital Competencies, Technology Enhanced Learning.
Using a Mixed Methods Research Design in a Study Investigating the ‘Heads of e‑Learning’ Perspective towards Technology Enhanced Learning pp301‑311
An exploration of autonetnography as an eResearch methodology to examine learning and teaching scholarship in Networked Learning pp322‑335
