miércoles, 15 de febrero de 2017

EJEL. Volume 14 Issue 5 / Dec 2016. The Electronic Journal of e-Learning

Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de la revista EJEL

The Electronic Journal of e-Learning provides perspectives on topics relevant to the study, implementation and management of e-Learning initiatives
Volume 14 Issue 5 / Dec 2016  pp291‑349
Editor: Robert Ramberg
Download PDF (free)
Editorial

Guest Editors

Ramberg RobertRobert Ramberg earned his PhD in cognitive psychology at the department of psychology, Stockholm University and holds a position as professor at the department of computer‑ and systems sciences, Stockholm University (Technology enhanced learning and collaboration). Ramberg also holds a position as research director at the Swedish air force simulation center (FLSC), Swedish Defense Research Agency. Broadly conceptualized, his research focuses the design and evaluation of representations and representational artefacts to support learning, training and collaboration. Of particular interest to his research are socio‑cultural perspectives on learning and cognition, pedagogy and how these theories must be adapted when designing and evaluating technology enhanced learning and training environments. And more specifically how artifacts of various kinds (information technology and other tools) mediate human action, collaboration and learning. 

Keywords: Higher EducationAction ResearchDigital CompetenciesMixed methods researchTechnology enhanced learningStaff developmentHEIs Technology acceptancePowerCultureFoucaultOfsted, AutonetnographyANGAutoethnographyMeta-ethnographyeLearningNetworked learningReflexivity, eResearch methodologyOnline learner and teacher scholarshipOnline professional developmente-Learning researchEducational technologyResearch designse-Learning effectivenessMethodologyValidity

Journal Article
Editorial for EJEL Volume 14 Issue 5  pp291‑292
Robert Ramberg
Download PDF (free)
Journal Article
The Kaleidoscope of Voices: An Action Research Approach to Informing Institutional e‑Learning Policy  pp293‑300
Gelareh RoushanDebbie HolleyDavid Biggins
Download PDF (free)
Abstract

Abstract: This paper describes a two‑spiral action research approach (AR) in its analysis of the experience of a British University endeavouring to change and reposition itself in the context of fast pace external change in terms of innovation. Taking the European Union (EU) 2020 digital competence framework (Ferrari 2013), with its drive to address the huge EU digital skills gap as technological adaptation and use speed up and the call from the UK Government, employers, and students themselves to produce digitally competent graduates Higher Institutions need to consider their proposition. An action research approach, with its reflective stance, is relevant for complex and policy based studies, we argue, as the framework can encompass mixed methods techniques. Informed in conjunction with a ‘Panel of Experts’, thought‑leaders drawn from industry and academia, and incorporating a strong student voice, we believe the AR approach is key to offering insights and transparency in the quest for change. The transition from an initial top‑down management approach to a kaleidoscopic middle‑out partnership of the executive team with key internal stakeholders, including students, academic staff, librarians, learning technologists and IT specialists offers a new and inclusive approach offering the agility and the synergy that traditional models lack. Results indicate that strong research and technological leadership, building internal alliances with key stakeholders, focusing on the ‘middle out’ and a partnership approach to working with the Students Union all contribute to a transformational and shared approach to institution‑wide change at a time of complexity and contestation in Higher Education policy. 

Keywords: Keywords: Higher EducationAction ResearchDigital CompetenciesTechnology Enhanced Learning.

Journal Article
Using a Mixed Methods Research Design in a Study Investigating the ‘Heads of e‑Learning’ Perspective towards Technology Enhanced Learning  pp301‑311
Timos Almpanis
Download PDF (free)
Journal Article
Empirical Data and Emerging Power Critiques: Lessons Learned pp312‑321
Caroline Stockman
Download PDF (free)
Journal Article
An exploration of autonetnography as an eResearch methodology to examine learning and teaching scholarship in Networked Learning pp322‑335
Lyz Howard
Download PDF (free)
Journal Article
A Roadmap to Cope with Common Problems in E‑Learning Research Designs  pp336‑349
Javier SarsaTomás Escudero
Download PDF (free)
Fuente: [EJEL]

