(Dis) emancipatory technologies. TransMissions: The Journal of Film and Media Studies 2016, vol.1, nº 1
(Dis)emancipatory technologies
(Dis)emancipatory technologies (Editorial)
Magdalena Zdrodowska
Tamil Documentary Naali: Low-End Technology and Subaltern History
Swarnavel Eswaran Pillai
Minority representation in the Digital: Narratives from Christian Communities in Delhi
Rajan Benson
Shaming and socially responsible online engagement
Shadow W.J. Armfield, Dawn M. Armfield, Laura O. Franklin
Movement as language, signification as identity: Understanding and empowering the autistic community in online spaces
Hannah Ebben
“Nostalgia for the future…” – prosthesis as a pop-cultural weapon?
Marta Stańczyk
Ableism and Futuristic Technology: The Enhancement of ‘No Body’ in the Films »Lucy« and »Her«
nili R. Broyer
The technologies of experimental Japanese filmmakers in the digital era
Agnieszka Kiejziewicz
Varia
My life in art. A conversation with Bill Viola
Andrzej Pitrus
Transcultural Art of Bill Viola
Krzysztof Loska
Sixty years later
Alicja Helman
