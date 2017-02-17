(Dis) emancipatory technologies. TransMissions: The Journal of Film and Media Studies 2016, vol.1, nº 1

viernes, 17 de febrero de 2017

Hoy traemos a este espacio la revista TransMissions: The Journal of Film and Media Studies 2016, vol.1, no. 1

(Dis)emancipatory technologies


(Dis)emancipatory technologies (Editorial)

Magdalena Zdrodowska


Tamil Documentary Naali: Low-End Technology and Subaltern History

Swarnavel Eswaran Pillai


Minority representation in the Digital: Narratives from Christian Communities in Delhi

Rajan Benson


Shaming and socially responsible online engagement

Shadow W.J. Armfield, Dawn M. Armfield, Laura O. Franklin


Movement as language, signification as identity: Understanding and empowering the autistic community in online spaces

Hannah Ebben


“Nostalgia for the future…” – prosthesis as a pop-cultural weapon?

Marta Stańczyk


Ableism and Futuristic Technology: The Enhancement of ‘No Body’ in the Films »Lucy« and »Her« 

nili R. Broyer


The technologies of experimental Japanese filmmakers in the digital era

Agnieszka Kiejziewicz


Varia


My life in art. A conversation with Bill Viola  

Andrzej Pitrus


Transcultural Art of Bill Viola

Krzysztof Loska


Sixty years later

Alicja Helman


