2013 TED Prize Winner Sugata Mitra @sugatam “minimally invasive education” @thinkingdigital
Newcastle University Professor Sugata Mitra is an educational technologist who was awarded the first ever $1m TED Prize in 2013 to help further his efforts to create a "school in the cloud". Listen to his TDC2013 talk on his attempts to create minimally invasive education enabled by the Internet.
Thinking Digital is a 2.5 day conference on technology, ideas and our future. It's been described by The Guardian as "the UK's TED". For more information visit thinkingdigital.co.uk(leer más...) Fuente: [vimeo ]
