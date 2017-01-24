martes, 24 de enero de 2017

Vol 13, No 01 (2017). iJOE International Journal of Online Engineering

Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de la revista

International Journal of Online Engineering (iJOE)

The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee. Only registration is necessary.

Vol 13, No 01 (2017)

Table of Contents

Papers

Remote Sensor Network based on Data Mining in Photovoltaic Power Generation
Wang WenXing
PDF
pp. 4-13
Investigation and Performance Analysis of Some Implemented Features of the ZigBee Protocol and IEEE 802.15.4 Mac Specification
Shantanu K. Nath, Sayera Aznabi, Nabila T. Islam, Annan Faridi, Wayesh Qarony
PDF
pp. 14-32
Design of an Embedded Engineering Learning on Social Cloud Model to Enhance Creative Thinking and Creative Product
Sathaporn Yoosomboon, Pallop Piriyasurawong
PDF
pp. 33-41
A Zigbee and Sip-Based Smart Home System Design and Implementation
Luo Jian
PDF
pp. 42-60
Enabling a Freely Accessible Open Source Remotely Controlled Robotic Articulator with a Neuro-Inspired Control Algorithm
Asha Vijayan, Chaitanya Nutakki, Dhanush Kumar, Krishnashree Achuthan, Bipin Nair, Shyam Diwakar
PDF
pp. 61-75
Mobile Clouds for Smart Cities
Yousef Ibrahim Daradkeh, Mujahed ALdhaifallah, Dmitry Namiot
PDF
pp. 76-86
Arduino Based Physics and Engineering Remote Laboratory
Vladimir M Cvjetkovic, Uros Stankovic
PDF
pp. 87-105

Short Papers

Research on Machine Tool Spindle System with Embedded FBG Temperature Sensors
Yanfang Dong, Zude Zhou, Mingyao Liu
PDF
pp. 106-115
Hands-on Learning Activity Using an Apparatus for Transient Phenomena in RC Circuit Based on Arduino UNO R3-LINX-Labview
Nanang Suwondo, Dwi Sulisworo
PDF
pp. 116-124
Cyber-Attack Penetration Test and Vulnerability Analysis
Deris Stiawan, Mohd. Yazid Idris, Abdul Hanan Abdullah, Fahad Aljaber, Rahmat Budiarto
PDF
pp. 125-132



  (leer más...) Fuente: [ iJOE]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 9:13:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google