Vol 13, No 01 (2017). iJOE International Journal of Online Engineering

International Journal of Online Engineering (iJOE)
The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
Vol 13, No 01 (2017)
Table of Contents
Papers
Wang WenXing
pp. 4-13
Investigation and Performance Analysis of Some Implemented Features of the ZigBee Protocol and IEEE 802.15.4 Mac Specification
Shantanu K. Nath, Sayera Aznabi, Nabila T. Islam, Annan Faridi, Wayesh Qarony
pp. 14-32
Design of an Embedded Engineering Learning on Social Cloud Model to Enhance Creative Thinking and Creative Product
Sathaporn Yoosomboon, Pallop Piriyasurawong
pp. 33-41
Luo Jian
pp. 42-60
Enabling a Freely Accessible Open Source Remotely Controlled Robotic Articulator with a Neuro-Inspired Control Algorithm
Asha Vijayan, Chaitanya Nutakki, Dhanush Kumar, Krishnashree Achuthan, Bipin Nair, Shyam Diwakar
pp. 61-75
Yousef Ibrahim Daradkeh, Mujahed ALdhaifallah, Dmitry Namiot
pp. 76-86
Vladimir M Cvjetkovic, Uros Stankovic
pp. 87-105
Short Papers
Yanfang Dong, Zude Zhou, Mingyao Liu
pp. 106-115
Hands-on Learning Activity Using an Apparatus for Transient Phenomena in RC Circuit Based on Arduino UNO R3-LINX-Labview
Nanang Suwondo, Dwi Sulisworo
pp. 116-124
Deris Stiawan, Mohd. Yazid Idris, Abdul Hanan Abdullah, Fahad Aljaber, Rahmat Budiarto
pp. 125-132
