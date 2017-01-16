“Reclaiming the Internet” with distributed architectures. First Monday nº 493 Volume 21, Number 12 - 5 December 2016
“Reclaiming the Internet” with distributed architectures
Francesca Musiani and Cécile Méadel, guest editors
Table of Contents
|"Reclaiming the Internet" with distributed architectures: An introduction
|HTML
|Francesca Musiani, Cécile Méadel
|The decentralization of knowledge: How Carnap and Heidegger influenced the Web
|HTML
|Harry Halpin, Alexandre Monnin
|Monuments of cyberspace: Designing the Internet beyond the network framework
|HTML
|Paris Chrysos
|Blockchain technology as a regulatory technology: From code is law to law is code
|HTML
|Primavera De Filippi, Samer Hassan
|Peer to party: Occupy the law
|HTML
|Mélanie Dulong de Rosnay
|Law encoded: Towards a free speech policy model based on decentralized architectures
|HTML
|Argyro P. Karanasiou
|Alternative rules for alternative networks? Tort law meets wireless community networks
|HTML
|Federica Giovanella
|Local networks for local interactions: Four reasons why and a way forward
|HTML
|Panayotis Antoniadis
|Cosmopolitical composition of distributed architectures
|HTML
|Dominique Boullier
