miércoles, 18 de enero de 2017

How To Understand The Psychology Of Social Networks: The Marketer's Guide. @adamjayc

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada "How To Understand The Psychology Of Social Networks: The Marketer's Guide", que se nos presenta así:

"This presentations shares insights into the most popular social networks on the planet. Inside, you'll also discover actionable takeaways that you can use in your marketing campaigns to accelerate your reach." de

Adam Connell

Adam Connell
    • Stoke-on-Trent, United KingdomEnglandUnited Kingdom
  • Marketer
  • Advertising / Marketing / PR
  • I help businesses get more visibility and leads using smart inbound marketing strategies. Founder of Blogging Wizard.
LinkedInGoogle+
   (leer más...)
 Fuente: [slideshare]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 8:42:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , ,

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google