HarvardX and MITx: Four Years of Open Online courses. Fall 2012-Summer 2016 #MOOC







This “Year 4 Report” extends these earlier findings to four complete years of HarvardX and MITx courses on edX, resulting in one of the largest surveys of MOOCs to date: 290 courses, 245 thousand certificates, 4.5 million participants, 28 million participant-hours, and 2.3 billion events logged online. We present our findings in a series of nine exhibits that address questions about the evolution of the MOOC movement from its birth in 2012, through its current adolescence.





"Exploramos 290 cursos de Harvard y el MIT en línea, un certificaciones cuarto de millón, 4.5 millones de participantes, y 28 millones de participantes por la noche", dijo Ho, presidente del Vicerrector de avances en el aprendizaje (VPAL) Comité de Investigación y profesor de educación en Harvard.

"Intensa colaboración ha permitido el MIT y Harvard a estudiar conjuntamente casi 30 millones de horas de comportamiento alumno en línea y el crecimiento del espacio MOOC", dijo Chuang, decano asociado de aprendizaje digital y profesor de ingeniería eléctrica y ciencias de la computación, y profesor de la física .